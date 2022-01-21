ARRESTS
- Luis Guillen, 40, 1409 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested by Goshen police during a traffic stop in the area of North Sixth Street and Wilden Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana at 5:37 p.m. Thursday. Guillen was a passenger in the vehicle. Police said there was also a felony warrant out of Elkhart County for his arrest. Guillen was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Joshua Yoder, 42, 707 Arehart St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:22 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop at North Seventh and Center streets on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Yoder was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Jason Maggert, 34, and Brandon Chilcutt, 32, both of 3762 W. Old Road 30, Lot 358, Warsaw, were arrested by Goshen police at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on drug-related charges. According to police, officers stopped a car for a traffic infraction near South Ninth and Lafayette streets. Maggert was the driver and Chilcutt the passenger, police reported. During the stop, a K-9 alerted the officers to narcotics possibly being inside the car, the report reads. Officers stated in their report that they located a small amount of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia they suspected was used for smoking methamphetamine. A locked safe box was located inside a backpack and a search warrant was obtained. Once opened, police said they found what they presumed to be methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone and a syringe. They were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substance, syringe and paraphernalia. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Hali Atchison, 22, 310 W. Boston Road, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Officers also reported she had warrants for her arrest. Atchison was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
- A 27-year-old Goshen man was apparently battered by someone he knows in the 200 block of Crescent Street in Goshen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The man received an apparent minor head injury but refused medical treatment, Goshen police reported.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Greg Smucker, Goshen, reported damage to his vehicle at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Eighth Street, Goshen, according to Goshen police.
- Martin Ramirez Chavez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday that the back windshield to his vehicle was shattered while in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Drive South.
THEFTS
- Timothy Slone, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday that his license plate was stolen from 2020 Century Drive, sometime within the past two days.
- Joan Logan reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday that between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3:25 a.m. Wednesday someone stole Pampered Chef products from a package left on a porch at 51833 E. County Line Road, Middlebury.
- A Forest River trailer was stolen from 11555 Harder Drive, Middlebury, at 2:25 a.m. Jan. 11. The theft was reported to Elkhart County Sheriff’s officers at 9:10 a.m. Thursday.
AWOL
Antonio Jamaine White, 23, Bristol, is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, after reportedly failing to return there at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday.
