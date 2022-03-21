ARRESTS
Two people were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:36 p.m. Sunday.
Arrested were Dylen T. Beggs, 23, 13300 Vistula Drive, Bristol, and Asia S. Coggain, 22, 1403 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies made a traffic stop for traffic violations on Independence Street, near Grover Street. Beggs was reportedly driving and Coggain was a passenger.
Police reported that in a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun and marijuana.
Beggs was arrested on charges of having a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana. Coggain was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.
They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Matthew A. Taliaferro, 26, 1807-B Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:14 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without ever having received a license. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the arrest came after Taliaferro was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 58000 block of C.R. 115. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Juan C. Hernandez Amuchasteg, 41, 511 Fescue St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:57 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Hernandez was stopped on C.R. 20, west of C.R. 19. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Jorge Del Campo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:21 p.m. Sunday that someone stole his license plate sometime late Saturday night while he was visiting a friend at 109 W. Pike St., Goshen.
• Sarai Lara Aguilar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:34 p.m. Sunday that her license plate was stolen while her vehicle was parked at 3011 Regent Square Court, Goshen.
• A propane grill was stolen from Jessica Goodwin at 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, between noon and 10 p.m. March 16.
• Items were stolen from Dollar General, 68533 Ind. 15, New Paris, at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
ANIMAL NEGLECT
An employee of the Elkhart County Humane Society reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:45 a.m. Thursday that animals were intentionally neglected at 72833 C.R. 29, Lot 5, Syracuse, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. The animals included five cats, one rabbit and one guinea pig. Police said the owner did not provide necessary food and water.
FRAUD
Tracey Stewart, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies on Thursday that at 12:24 p.m. March 16 fraud was committed.
BURGLARIES
Computer equipment and power tools were stolen from buildings at New Paris Speedway, 16806 C.R. 46, between 4:45 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to information provided by Elkhart County deputies.
HIT-AND-RUN
Aryanna Kehoe reported to Elkhart County deputies that another vehicle collided with her Toyota Echo at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 20 and C.R. 35, near Middlebury. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, according to police.
