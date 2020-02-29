Local police made several arrests recently, including:
• Donald Jefferson, 35, 424 E. Jefferson St., Apt. 2, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while a the Pak-A-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., at 5:43 a.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Two 15-year-old students were arrested by Goshen police on charges of disorderly conduct following a fight at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway E., at 3:33 p.m. Thursday. The two students were then released into the custody of their guardians.
• A 16-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of juvenile possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Oakridge Avenue and North Main Street at 10:33 p.m. Thursday. She was then released to her mother pending a court date.
• Robert Whitmer Sr., 49, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of public intoxication and residential entry while at the Tall Oaks Mobile Home Park, 10039 C.R. 4, Middlebury, at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFTS
• Daniel Smith, 19899 C.R. 26, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone stole a .22 caliber rifle, a gun lock and a box of .22 caliber ammunition from his garage between 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Mary Moleski, 57153 Garnet Lane, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone stole a diamond ring from her residence sometime Monday morning.
• Ulises Galvan Munoz told Elkhart County police his Kahr CW40 handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 53302 Pine Brook Drive, Bristol, sometime between 6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Daniel Ortiz Jr. told Goshen police he realized someone is working in Goshen under his name and Social Security number at 8 a.m. Thursday.
• Don Moore, Goshen, told Goshen police he received a forged check for his rental property at 508 W. Wilden Ave. at 10 a.m. Thursday.
AWOL
• Vada Osborne Jr., 34, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release facility, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday and is now considered away without leave.
• Joshua Wright, 23, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release facility, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered away without leave.
DEATH INVESTIGATIONS
• According to Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott, a 33-year-old man was found deceased inside his home at 62914 C.R. 35, Goshen, at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday. Elliott reported that an autopsy has been conducted on the man and results are pending. Elliott also reported the death of a 30-year-old woman found deceased inside her home at 15229 C.R. 34, Goshen, at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. The deaths are not related, and neither is being considered suspicious, he said.
