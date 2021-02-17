Local police agencies reported Monday they made several arrests recently and received reports of damage, fraud and thefts.
ARRESTS
• Michael Whitaker, 37, 6515 W. 550 North, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:13 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East. A police report indicates Whitaker was arrested on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life. He was released pending a court date.
• Tylor Miller, 25, 216 S. Michigan St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal mischief at 3:47 p.m. Sunday after it was reported Miller was breaking things in an apartment in the 400 block of South Silverwood Lane. He was released pending a court date.
• Candace Dojcsansky, 38, Rebecca Boyd, 45, and Elena Davis, 20, all of 610 S. Meade St., South Bend, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 8:06 p.m. Sunday. They were released pending a court date.
• Christopher Cormican, 58, 19155 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after his vehicle struck a mailbox in the area of 58913 C.R. 19 at 9:04 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the county jail.
• Terry Shumpert, 65, was arrested Friday at 7:10 p.m. by Elkhart County police at C.R.s 17 and 142 on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Shumpert was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Nathan Stephic, 36, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Saturday by Elkhart County police at C.R.s 17 and 14 on a charge operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Isaac Gamez, 26, was arrested by Elkhart County police at 2:33 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving while his license was suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest occurred at Berkey Avenue and Glenwood Drive in Goshen. Gamez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASHES
Two people were injured in a Goshen collision at 7:13 a.m. Monday.
Goshen police report Phillip F. Heiner, 33, of Goshen, was driving east in the 2700 block of College Avenue and attempting to make a left turn into Lippert Plant 45 in his Chevrolet Sonic when his car collided head-on with a Kia Sorento being driven west by Sharon E. Tusing, 70, of Goshen.
Police reported Heiner sustained an abrasion to his hand and refused treatment.
A passenger in Tusing’s vehicle, Steven Tusing, 74, of Nappanee, was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Sharon Tusing reported shoulder pain but refused treatment, according to the police report.
DOG BITES
Two people reported to Goshen police they were bitten by their dogs Monday.
Alexandra Delaluz, 1102 Harvest Drive, told police her dog bit her on her left hand and she transported herself to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Sabrina Strong, 237 Manchester Lane, told police her 14-year-old daughter was bitten by a family dog. The girl was treated at Goshen Hospital and released.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lindsey Willimson, Elkhart, told Goshen police at 4:17 p.m. Sunday her vehicle was damaged while parked at Aldi’s, 2815 County Home Road.
• Limni Davila, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 2000 block of Lincolnway East at 5:19 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Marsha Hoke, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed someone from Ohio had opened a bank account in her name at 4:53 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Max Beck told Elkhart County police someone stole a catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, at 1:01 p.m. Friday.
• Robert Sylvia, 24146 C.R. 142, Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police Saturday indicating someone broke into his apartment sometime between Feb. 3 and Thursday and stole multiple tools and jewelry.
• Jeffery Grummell, Lakeville, told Elkhart County police someone stole $100 worth of lottery tickets from his truck while it was parked at 60397 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, at 3:16 a.m. Sunday.
• Richard Huffman, Goshen, told Goshen police that someone stole the license plate from his recreational vehicle while it was parked at The Willows on Monday.
• Max Beck reported to Elkhart County police Monday that someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford E-350 parked at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36 sometime between Feb. 2 and 11.
• Robert Sylvia, 24146 C.R. 142, in Foraker, reported someone climbed through a second-story window sometime between Feb. 2 and 13 and stole jewelry and tools.
