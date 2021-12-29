Local police investigating numerous vehicle break-ins, thefts
Goshen police and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office have recently received several reports of thefts from vehicles. they include most recently:
• Oleg Orlov, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday his vehicle was damaged and items were stolen from it while it was parked at 1815 Newbury Circle.
• Stephen Carpenter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday that his work tools and equipment were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 2129 Carina Circle.
• Elnora F. Kater, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday that her vehicle window was shattered and items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her workplace at 1002 Eisenhower Drive North.
• Amelia Jasso, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday that the window to her vehicle was shattered and items were stolen from inside while parked at 1002 Eisenhower Drive North.
• Maria Giron Sanchez, Milford, reported to Goshen police at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday that someone damaged her vehicle and stole items while it was parked at 1002 Eisenhower Drive North.
• Blanca Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole her vehicle while it was parked unlocked in the parking lot of 1002 Eisenhower Drive North.
• The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone went around neighborhoods in the area of C.R. 3, south of C.R. 16 and north of Old U.S. 33, near Elkhart, and vandalized and stole several items from within vehicles at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Skylar Decker reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:05 p.m. Sunday that between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11:50 a.m. Sunday, someone broke the window to her car and stole a wallet containing cash and identification documents. The vehicle was parked at 23789 Eastgate Ave., Elkhart.
• Thomas Hagen reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:50 a.m. Monday that between 10 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke the windows on nine vehicles in an attempt to steal items from inside while they were parked at 56850 Elk Park Drive, Elkhart.
• Dominique Bellard reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10 a.m. Monday that someone stole her sister’s 2004 blue Chevrolet Concorde from 52078 Brookstream Circle, Apt. J, Elkhart.
Other thefts include:
• Rolando Castro, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday that items were stolen from 417 Queen St.
• Brandy Munoz Barrientos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday that someone she knows stole her phone and broke her window at 1733 Graceland Court.
ARRESTS
• Xiumin Eldridge, 54, 2104 Homeacres Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of invasion of privacy after reportedly violating a protective order. Eldridge was arrested at her address. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Deandre J. Simpson, 32, 12083 BRG Unit 3, Bridgeton, Missouri, was arrested by Goshen police at 9 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. Simpson was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
INVESTIGATION
Elkhart County deputies reported that while they were investigating a crash at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20, near C.R. 33, they discovered the 17-year-old driver not only did not have a license but that he was an unaccompanied minor from Mexico. The Department of Child Services is assisting with the investigation.
VANDALISM
• Tyler Smith, 57839 Ellis St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:34 a.m. Sunday that between 12:30 and 9:30 a.m. someone broke out the rear window of his car while it was parked on his property.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tamara Bickel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday that her car was struck by another vehicle in the 100 block of West Douglas Street. The other vehicle did not stop to exchange information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.