A man’s gravesite was allegedly vandalized at a cemetery in Goshen.
Candy Miller, Angola, reported to Goshen police Friday her husband’s headstone was defaced at Violett Cemetery, 2818 Violett Road. Miller said she discovered the damage when she visited the marker.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to a call that a male was seen firing a handgun into the air in the 600 block of North Fifth Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The male then left the area, and police were not able to locate him, according to a report.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Anthony Meadows, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen, apparently from 1509 S. Main St., sometime Friday.
Police later learned the vehicle had been recovered in Marshall County and a suspect was taken into custody, according to a report.
An investigation is still underway.
THEFTS
• Ron Davidhizer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from a rental property he owns at 105 Prospect Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Jennifer Hyman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house at 324 Stone Drive, around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Forest River RV reported to Goshen police tools were stolen from a facility at 2422 Century Drive, around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
• Benjamin Owens, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Friday morning items had been stolen from his vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Dave Edlund, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an act of criminal mischief to a house at 315 Garden St., around 1:50 p.m. Friday.
