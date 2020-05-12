A pair of contractors faces accusations they ripped off a Goshen homeowner on a roofing job last year.
Rogelio Alonzo and Aaron Anglemyer are each charged with a misdemeanor count of home improvement fraud. The two operated Michiana Exteriors, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
Elkhart County police began investigating when a Goshen man filed a report in September 2019, alleging the business hadn’t completed roofing work on his home. The man told police he’d contracted Michiana Exteriors that June, with Alonzo signing the contract, for the project, according to the affidavit.
The man reported Alonzo kept delaying the work. A detective spoke to Anglemyer, who said there were some insurance issues while the project was underway. Mendoza also told a detective in October some of the work on the house was done, but not everything in the contract was completed, the affidavit shows.
To speak to Alonzo and Anglemyer, the detective had to visit a house along Kimberly Drive in Goshen since Michiana Exteriors was apparently no longer located at its address in the 66000 block of Ind. 19 in Wakarusa. The detective learned Michiana Exteriors apparently left the office space after October 2018, the affidavit shows.
The affidavit also notes Anglemyer, through Michiana Exteriors, is a defendant in a civil suit, filed last December, alleging unfinished roofing work on another home in Goshen.
Anglemyer and Alonzo were both charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 6. They’re scheduled to appear for initial hearings June 19, court information shows.
DROWNING
Elkhart County police are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man in Elkhart.
In a report, police said an 80-year-old man drowned in a creek bed at Homeland Park behind a home at 23363 Circle Drive sometime between 10:45 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Monday.
The man’s name was not released.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said the death was an accidental drowning with hypothermia.
THEFTS
• Staff at CVS reported to Goshen police a suspect stole a case of beer from the store, 410 S. Main St., around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
• Sara Acosta, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her daughter’s bicycle was stolen from her house, 308 E. Lincoln Ave., around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Acosta alleged a black man had been pacing in front of her house, and then took the bike, according to a police report.
• Elizabeth Hill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her house, 321 S. 27th St., around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
• Brendan Miller, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police an impact driver was stolen from 2860 Hackberry Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
• Ellis Shetler, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his weed eater was stolen from a house, 110 Egbert Road, sometime between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Charles Poe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a house, 807 Emerson St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Mateo Reyes Tellez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday his vehicle was struck and damaged by another vehicle sometime within the past few days.
