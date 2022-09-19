A 13-year-old Ligonier girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in LaGrange County.
According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, Jordan Collyer, 17, of Topeka, was driving his vehicle south on Ind. 5 when he attempted to turn left onto C.R. 700 South and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on Ind. 5, resulting in a collision.
Collyer reported a complaint of pain as a result of the collision and was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment. Two teenage passengers in his vehicle — Bryan Yoder, 15, of Shipshewana, and Kyle Miller, 15, of Ligonier — were also transported to area Parkview hospitals for treatment of pain.
A third passenger in Collyer's vehicle, Lybie Miller, 13, of Ligonier, was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment, but ultimately died of her injuries sustained in the crash, the release noted.
The driver of the second vehicle, Carli Bushong, 31, of Ligonier, was transported to PRMC for treatment of pain resulting from the crash. An infant passenger in her vehicle, Ryle Bushong, 17 months, of the same address, was also transported to PRMC in order to be checked out for possible injuries, according to the release.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Topeka Marshals Office, the Topeka Fire Department, Parkview EMS, the Wolcottville Police Department and the Samaritan air crew.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Bristol woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:43 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Thalia Colon, 27, Bristol, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 11 when she attempted to turn west onto C.R. 6 and collided with a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 11. Colon was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of left shoulder and arm pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Alexander Hayden, 23, Jones, Michigan, was uninjured. Colon was cited for failure to yield the right of way and driving without insurance. Hayden was also cited for driving with no insurance.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Christopher Wright, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:47 p.m. Monday being in a property damage accident in the 100 block of East Madison Street in Goshen where the other vehicle involved left the scene without exchanging information.
• Miles Longfellow reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone struck the rear of his FedEx truck and fled the scene without stopping to report the crash while in the area of C.R. 7, south and Edwards Road, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
• Jeremy Mellinger reported to Elkhart County deputies that a green 1997 Chevrolet GMT struck his BMW while it was parked in the parking lot of 51451 Ind. 19, Elkhart, at 5:52 p.m. Saturday.
• Tatyana Hackworth reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday someone crashed into her vehicle while it was parked in front of her home in the 23000 block of Summerwood Lane in Elkhart and then fled the scene without making a report.
ARRESTS
• Arturo Pizana Flores, 34, 1505 James Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop near North Fifth and Middlebury streets in Goshen at 6:52 p.m. Sunday. Pizana Flores was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Luther Broughton, 22, 208 W. School St., Leesburg, struck a sign while driving in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 1 in Elkhart and was found to be operating while intoxicated and arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:28 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jan Santos, 69, was found to have been operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 33 and C.R. 42 in Goshen at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested by Elkhart County deputies and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Juan Castillo-Ortiz, 31, 479 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was involved in a vehicle crash on Pine Arbor Drive, south of Toledo Road, at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart, according to a Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report. Castillo-Ortiz allegedly left the scene of the crash and was located a short time later. He was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a vehicle crash and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
SHELL CASINGS FOUND
• Elkhart County deputies received a report of gunshots in the area of C.R. 22 and C.R. 28 at 1:32 a.m. Saturday. Deputies located seven 9mm shell casings, according to a police report.
THEFT
• Robert Roeder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:35 p.m. Sunday the theft of campaign signs from yards in the 900 block of South 10th Street in Goshen.
• Leon Hartwig reported to Elkhart County deputies Sept. 14 that between Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 someone stole items and vandalized his home in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 in Bristol.
• Jim Jones reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sept. 13 and Thursday someone stole two Trek bicycles from the 17000 block of C.R. 34 in Goshen.
• An employee of Frontier, 24373 C.R. 45, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday two catalytic converters were cut off of company-owned Ford F450 trucks.
• Adam Rink reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Sept. 5 and Thursday someone stole several firearms, a gun safe and $7,000 in cash from his home in the 28000 block of Alfred Court in Elkhart.
• Eric Lewis, 52013 Del Ru Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:04 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole his utility trailer from his residence sometime between midnight and 11 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
• Lori Anthony, Wakarusa, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her property in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street in Goshen at 3:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Rober McGuire reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday someone stole his golf cart from his unblocked barn in the 17000 block of C.R. 14 in Goshen.
• Peggy Trafford reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 6 and Sunday someone burglarized a pole barn on her property in the 29000 block of C.R. 10 West in Elkhart, taking approximately $37,000 worth of collectibles.
• Gerard Ellis reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:33 a.m. Monday that someone broke into his shed in the 26000 block of Roseland Road in Elkhart and stole two chainsaws and a trimmer.
FRAUD
• Paul Hochstetler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:59 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday someone committed fraud in the 51000 block of C.R. 23 in Bristol.
• Suzanna Mochamer reported to Elkhart County deputies that at around noon Thursday, someone committed fraud in the 58000 block of Ox Bow Drive in Elkhart.
• Marjorie Coleman reported to Elkhart County deputies Thursday that between Nov. 1, 2017, and Sept. 6 someone sold her deceased father’s vehicle and never deposited the money into the account.
• Collin Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that at around 7 a.m. Sept. 14 someone committed fraud in the 56000 block of Pearl Ann Drive in Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Erin Forbes-Romero, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:17 p.m. Sunday seeing a woman damage property in front of Always in Stone Monument Company, 1406 Elkhart Road, Goshen. A 45-year-old Mishawaka woman who was accused was located but denied involvement, and charges were sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to a police report.
• Michelle Strode reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone defaced her property in the 54000 block of Ash Road in Elkhart sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday.
• Kean Swank reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:40 a.m. Sunday that someone did donuts in the parking lot of My Dad’s Place directly to the south of his business, Mid City Trailers, 51401 Ind. 19, Elkhart, and caused approximately $3,000 worth of damage to new trailers on his lot.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Kimberly Clere reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone broke a door frame and entered her home in the 56000 block of Driftwood Drive in Elkhart sometime between 8:40 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday.