A LaGrange man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:22 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Lonnie Bontrager, 24, LaGrange, was driving his motorcycle west on C.R. 34, west of Hillcrest Drive, when he failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had begun to stop ahead of him.
Bontrager was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of right leg pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Erin Datzman, 43, Goshen, was uninjured.
Bontrager was cited for following too closely.
ARRESTS
• Corbin Goode, 21, 72833 C.R. 29, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Chicago and Lincoln avenues at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Braden Scholl, 20, 51242 C.R. 5, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of South 10th Street and East Jackson Street at 6:27 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kyle Marchand, 30, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal trespass while at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 8:32 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Joshua Eutsey, 37, 1030 W. Bryan St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a hypodermic needle, vehicle theft and reckless driving after fleeing from police following an attempted traffic stop in the area of C.R. 26 and Peddler's Village Road at 11:47 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Rickey Kempen, 71, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana while at his home at 3 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Bradley Mills, 48, 27448 Nelson Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 8:36 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Eugene Talaga, Plymouth, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:50 p.m. Friday to report that someone crashed into his vehicle while it was parked at Amazon, 52357 C.R. 19, Bristol. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
• Elkhart County deputies were called at 11:57 p.m. Sunday to investigate a vehicle striking a utility pole near 29015 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• An employee of Gateway RV contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:59 a.m. Friday to report that a 2022 Forest River Wildwood travel trailer was stolen from a storage lot at 24366 C.R. 45, Elkhart, sometime around June 1.
• Heather Alexander contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:43 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a large amount of fencing belonging to Cleveland Little League, 30210 C.R. 6, Elkhart, sometime between June 10 and Friday.
• Carrie Ford contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a firearm from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 55969 Jayne Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Steven Stephens contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Saturday to report that someone he knows stole several items from his property at 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol.
BURGLARIES
• Hope Simmons, 24567 C.R. 6, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:32 p.m. Sunday to report that someone broke into her residence and stole her two dogs and two iPhones sometime between 2 p.m. Friday and 2:31 p.m. Sunday.