POLICE NEWS: Kohl's employee threatened during theft

Goshen police are investigating an alleged robbery at a local store.
Staff at Kohl’s had reported to police the theft of property from the business, 3802 Midway Road, where an employee was threatened with a weapon, according to a police report.
The incident was reported around 4:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
• Glen Horton Jr., 31, 301 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as for a city warrant following a police encounter at the Goshen Water and Sewer Department, 308 N. Fifth St., around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Songkham Malaivanh, 38, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Nicholas Pernice, 42, 1333 ½ Chicago Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of U.S. 33 around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Police had responded to calls of a reckless driver, according to a report.
• Logan Wolford, 28, 60758 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a crash in the area of C.R. 52 and C.R. 21 around 11 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Chris Russell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trailer was stolen while he was at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 4:10 p.m. Monday.
• A 16-year-old girl reported to Goshen police the theft of a bicycle outside of Roxbury Park, 403 Post Road, around 9 p.m. Monday.
• Timothy Strouse, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10 a.m. Monday his license plate was stolen from his vehicle apparently in Indianapolis, according to a police report.
• Staff at U-Haul reported to Elkhart County police the theft of a box truck from the business, 29057 U.S. 33, Monday after the vehicle was not returned July 22 under its rental agreement.
• Amani Steele, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while it was parked at her home, 815 S. 13th St., around 7:20 a.m. Monday.
• Deborah Jones, Goshen, reported the theft of a bicycle to Goshen police around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
CRASH
A Bristol woman was injured when an SUV backed into her in Goshen, and she was then helped by the driver.
Rachel Parmater, Bristol, was backing her SUV out of a parking space when it struck Shelley Blankenship, Bristol, as she walked past it at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Parmater heard Blankenship yell, stopped the vehicle and escorted her into the store for help, according to police.
Blankenship was treated for ankle pain, according to the report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ron Davidhizer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible break-in at a property at 203 Middlebury St., around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damaged a house in Elkhart early Monday morning.
Firefighters brought the fire under control close to 30 minutes after they responded to the scene, 1108 Benham Ave., around 12:15 a.m., an Elkhart Fire Department news release shows.
The basement took the brunt of the fire damage, though firefighters said the fire extended into a small area of a first-floor wall. Smoke damage also spread throughout the house.
Nobody was home at the time, and no injuries were reported, the release shows.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Andrew Adkins, 30, Goshen was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.