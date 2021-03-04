Elkhart County police responded to a call to aid Bashor Children’s Home staff with a situation. In a report, police said five juveniles wielded homemade, wooden weapons while refusing to listen to staff at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. The juveniles were, “contained without further incident,” the report states.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police responded to the sounds of gunfire in the area of Ninth and Reynolds streets around 12:05 a.m. Thursday. Police then found evidence of gunfire in the area, according to a report. No injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
• Kim Whitehead, 65, 304 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at U.S. 20 and Ind. 19 around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. In a news release, police said Whitehead lost control of the pickup truck she was driving on the curve of an exit ramp and crashed into a ditch.
Before she was arrested, police said medics had checked Whitehead for injuries at the scene.
• Michael Parkey, 36, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and false informing after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jail information lists Parkey’s address as 517 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Michael Kyle reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Ind. 4 and C.R. 35 early Thursday morning. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
• Ascension Garcia, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her van was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 2602 College Ave., sometime between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Tara Barrick reported to Elkhart County police her credit card was fraudulently used to make purchases at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.
STOLEN TRAILER RECOVERED
Goshen police responded to a call that a suspicious trailer was seen parked in front of a home, 127 Crescent St., around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. After police investigated, the trailer was impounded for the owner to pick up, police said in a report.
