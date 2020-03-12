A traffic stop led to a battery case involving two boys Wednesday in Goshen.
When Goshen police stopped a vehicle at South Eighth and Monroe streets around 5:15 p.m., two boys in the vehicle reported they had been struck in the face multiple times by three suspects in the 700 block of Lincolnway East. One of the boys also reported his mobile phone was stolen after the incident.
Neither victim wanted medical attention, police said in a report.
ARRESTS
• Salvador Cuevas-Hernandezvela, 50, 3000 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Cuevas-Hernandezvela was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, according to a police report.
• Mitchell Sutley, 56, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Rich Nemeth, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash and loose change were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 2108 Yorktown Drive, sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
• Christopher Hayes, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 23709 Greenwood Blvd., near Dunlap sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dan Cochran, of Milford, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 2526 Dierdorff Road around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.