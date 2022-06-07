DOG BITES
• On Friday, there were two cases reported to the Elkhart city police regarding dog bites. The first one occurred at 611 Maple Row, Elkhart, at 11:41 p.m. The second one was reported by Angela M. Shafer that same day at 1448 Columbus Drive, Elkhart, somewhere between the times of 11:40 and 11:43 p.m.
FIRES
• According to the Goshen city police, there was a dumpster fire on Sunday. This incident occurred at 1101 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen at 7:01 p.m.
• Goshen city police officers were contacted about a house fire that was reported at 1613 William Henry Lane. This incident occurred at 10:39 p.m. Sunday.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen city police investigated a trespassing complaint at Jimmy Johns, 4542 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
THEFTS
• Goshen police are investigating the theft of cash from Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, which was reported at 2:53 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jack Pontius, of Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies regarding damage to his vehicle, at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 30000 block of Blaine Avenue. Damages included the window being smashed, scratches on the car and damages to the grill.
• Braden Scholl, 21, of Elkhart, contacted Goshen city police regarding his vehicle being vandalized in the 700 block South Ninth Street at 8:53 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUDS
• Elkhart County deputies were called Monday to investigate a person who fraudulently created and cashed three checks from T Yoder Construction between May 16 and 17. According to sheriff's deputies, the checks added up to be a total of $5,244.27.
BURGLARIES
• Goshen police were contacted regarding a burglary at 613 S. Eighth St., Goshen, at 9:14 p.m. Sunday. It was reported to police that items were stolen and the back door had been broken into.
AWOL
• South Bend resident Tyeron Unda Hixson, 41, is considered absent without leave after reportedly failing to return to the Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 10 a.m. June 2.