Goshen police made several arrests recently, including:
• Adam Mingucha, 42, 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of violating a no-contact order following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 11th Street at 9:28 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Mark C. Searcy, 55, 1668 Toledo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 4024 Elkhart Road at 5:04 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Michael Elmore, 42, 909 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 610 W. Lincoln Ave. at 9 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Michael S. Stewart, 44, 23234 C.R. 106, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while being a habitual traffic violator after officers responded to a report of a man slumped at the wheel of his vehicle while in the parking lot of McDonalds, 1706 Elkhart Road, at 1:26 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
FRAUD REPORTS
• An employee of Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., contacted Goshen police at 6:03 p.m. Friday to report having received a counterfeit bill from a customer at some point during the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.