Seven people were arrested by Goshen police recently. The arrests included:
• Officers were called to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in reference to a shoplifting call at 3:54 p.m. Saturday and arrested a 16 year-old-male on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. Elkhart County Juvenile Detention center was contacted and the juvenile was released to his guardian with a pending court date.
• Goshen Police were dispatched at approximately 8:18 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Post Court in reference to a physical altercation that occurred. Michael Becker, 23, 180 Post Court, was arrested by Goshen police a short time later during a traffic stop near the intersection of Bashor Road and Greene Road. Police arrested Becker on a charge of domestic battery on a pregnant woman. The victim, a 22-year-old female, reported that she was shoved to the ground causing injuries.
Becker was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Julio Lopez-Hernandez, 48, 312 N. Second St., Apt. 2, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and South Greene Road at 8:22 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Lizbeth Castillo, 18, 816 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and two warrants out of Elkhart Juvenile Court after officers were dispatched to 807 S. 14th St. at 11:33 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a woman looking into parked cars in the area.
• Julio Diaz Gomez, 27, of 1008 Zollinger Road, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never licensed after a traffic stop at 8:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Zollinger Road. Diaz Gomez was transported to the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
• Melissa Payne, 42, of 270 Buckeye Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was stopped by Goshen police at 3:34 a.m. Sunday near 2012 Lincolnway East. Payne displayed indicators of intoxication and failed standard field sobriety tests, according to the police report. Payne was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Tyler Soultz, 26, of 309 Mossberg Lane in Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:20 p.m. Sunday on a charge of resisting law enforcement. Police reported they attempted to stop Soultz at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13, who was riding a mo-ped, but he led officers on a pursuit into Elkhart. Police reported Soultz eventually abandoned his mo-ped and fled on foot and was then apprehended.
Soultz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Stephanie Cleveland, Milford, told Goshen police she was robbed while at Oakridge Cemetery, 427 N. First St., at 8:49 a.m. Friday.
• Julie Bruder, 206 Dewey Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 10:52 a.m. Friday indicating her bicycle was stolen from her front porch during the overnight hours.
• Elizabeth Flores-Sanchez, Goshen, told Goshen police a house she was watching at 1106 S. 13th St., was burglarized sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Several items, including two vehicles, were stolen from the property.
• Jeffrey Sanders, 64, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the license plate to his vehicle was stolen while it was in the area of 1502 Virginia St. at approximately 1:35 p.m.
• Jose Medina, 43, Goshen, reported to police that the lug nuts were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 1000 block of East Colorado Street at approximately 7:32 p.m Saturday.
VANDALISM
Stephanie Long, 38, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person she knows vandalized the steps of her residence in the 500 block of Dewey Avenue in Goshen at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
