A Jimtown High School student is facing a criminal charge following a Thursday incident involving a threat and a fake gun.
Officers responded to the school at 11:12 a.m. in reference to a student who had an airsoft gun, which resembled a real firearm, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release. He also communicated to other students a threat to harm school personnel.
The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Facility for a felony charge of intimidation. This incident was reported by other students who immediately brought the information to a staff member who then took immediate action.
There is no active threat to the school or community, the release added.
THEFTS
• Nikolas Dandino, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of items from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 2030 Nathan Lane, Goshen.
• Levi Cardwell, 113 S. 29th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday to report that a roommate had taken his moped without permission.
• Goshen police were contacted by a representative of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday regarding an incident of shoplifting that occurred on May 14.
• Goshen police were contacted by a representative of Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday regarding an incident of shoplifting that occurred on May 20.
• Shellie Peyton, 408 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone she knows took her car without permission and then returned it a half hour later.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the Lightning Clean laundry mat, 202 Johnston St., Goshen, at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the reported theft of clothing and a laundry basket.
• Bradley Klempay contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a firearm from his vehicle while it was parked at 51068 Shady Lane, Elkhart, sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• An employee of the Marathon station, 22013 Ind. 120, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of three cartons of Newport cigarettes totaling approximately $300 that occurred at around 6:40 a.m. May 13.
BURGLARIES
• Goshen police were contacted by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday regarding a burglary that occurred at 823 S. 12th St., Goshen.
• Jeremy Moon and Brandi Henkler, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of items from their residence.
ARRESTS
• Tyler Redmond, 28, 320 Maumee Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft and criminal trespass while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at noon Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Steven Zollinger, 54, 1808 Lincolnway East, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and two active Goshen warrants while at his home at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tessa Smith, 27, 23742 U.S. 33, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tatiana Murray, 27, 116 Park Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while never having received a driver’s license, driving with a prior suspension within 10 years and an insurance violation following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 6 and C.R. 5, Elkhart, at 12:59 a.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• A Cromwell infant was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Delfina Laffitte, 21, Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on Pike Street approaching New Street in stop-and-go traffic. Laffitte reportedly told police she was distracted by an oversized load with a police escort passing in the opposite direction and did not realize how close she was to the vehicle in front of her, resulting in her colliding with the rear of the second vehicle. Laffitte and the driver of the second vehicle, Dylan Holle, 23, Cromwell, were uninjured. A passenger in Holle’s vehicle, Luella Holle, 1, of the same address, was treated for a possible neck injury resulting from the collision. Laffitte was cited for driving while never having received a driver’s license and her vehicle was impounded.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Allen Kilburn, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Peddlers Village and Elkhart roads. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
• Samantha Linares contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 59119 Clayton Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 7:45 and 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
• James Polhemus, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Michael Luke contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone gave him a fraudulent $34,000 cashier’s check for his orange 2009 Chevrolet Corvette as part of a Facebook Marketplace deal. Luke noted that the incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday while at 58808 C.R. 11, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Nicholas Harder, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was vandalized while parked at Forest River, 2405 Century Drive, Goshen.
• Clayton Chrisman, an employee of the Goshen Parks Department, contacted Goshen police at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday to report that multiple trash cans and picnic tables were damaged or overturned at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.