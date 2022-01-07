ARREST REPORTS
• Shaneese Wilson, 29, 1614 Tippecanoe Drive, Apt. D, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of false informing after police were called to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at 202 Johnston St. at 9:52 a.m. Thursday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Laura Vela, 21, 1114 Michigan Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of South 15th Street and Plymouth Avenue at 6:11 p.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.
THEFT REPORTS
• Goshen police were dispatched to Rue 21, 3842 Midway Road, at 5:42 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a theft of clothing.
• Marc Mosness, a representative of Goshen Floor Mart, 65669 U.S. 33, filed a report with Elkhart County police Thursday indicating that at around 11 a.m. Dec. 30, a customer used a stolen credit card to purchase $12,484 worth of vinyl plank flooring from the business.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Kyle Wynn, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered he was the victim of fraudulent activity at 8:54 a.m. Thursday.
