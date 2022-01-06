CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Jennifer Fink, 32, 57204 C.R. 27, Goshen, was stopped facing south on Blackport Drive at the intersection of Monroe Street. Fink then attempted to turn left onto Monroe Street and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on Monroe Street that had entered the intersection in an attempt to turn left onto Blackport Drive, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Janice Zook, 54, 909 S. 10th St., Goshen, complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. Fink was uninjured.
• A Millersburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday near Millersburg. According to Elkhart County police, David Anderson, 56, Angola, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 40 when he failed to stop for the stop sign at Ind. 13 and entered the intersection, colliding with a second vehicle that had entered the intersection heading north on Ind. 13. The driver of the second vehicle, Debra Galloway, 55, Millersburg, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head and chest pain resulting from the collision. Anderson, who was uninjured, was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
• Christopher Perry, New Paris, told Goshen police he was involved in a hit and run accident while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday.
• Zackary Freel, Albion, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the area of Elkhart and Bashor roads at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any information.
ARREST REPORTS
• William Skaggs, 38, 427 N. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police were called to 612 N. Fifth St. at 12:58 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a vehicle fire. Skaggs, who is the owner of the vehicle, was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Rachel Royer, Bryant, told Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was at The Depot MCC Thrift Shop, 1013 Division St., at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday.
• Monica Miller, 4345 Midway Road, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered an item had been stolen from out of her mailbox at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jessica Coquillard told Elkhart County police she discovered someone had broken into her storage unit at 15048 U.S. 6, Syracuse, and stolen numerous items sometime between Dec. 6 and Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Amber Pauls, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered vandalism to several properties located in the 1200 block of West Avenue at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.