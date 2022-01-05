CRASH REPORTS
• Goshen police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a vehicle striking a bicyclist at the intersection of Eighth and Purl streets at 6:50 p.m. Monday. According to police, the bicyclist, Patrick Wheeler, reported that he was struck by a passenger car that left the scene prior to police arrival. Wheeler sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and was treated at the scene.
• Goshen police were called to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 8:38 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of shoplifting. Upon arrival, police discovered that the suspect had reportedly crashed into the parked vehicle of a Meijer employee prior to leaving the scene.
ARREST REPORTS
• Luis Luna Lopez, 28, 1803 Barclay Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of Elkhart and Greene roads at 2:46 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• Zachary Wagoner, 32, 18460 Cedar Road, Tippecanoe, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue, Goshen, at 4:31 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Ronald Hunter, 55, 706 Indiana St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license after he was found to have driven his vehicle off the roadway in the 58000 block of Ind. 15, Goshen, at 6:49 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Borntrager Enterprises, 1715 E. Monroe St., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 8:46 a.m. Monday indicating they discovered a 1994 Ford F350 dump truck had been stolen from the property over the weekend.
• Daniel Hong, Longwood, Florida, told Goshen police he discovered his storage locker at Spacemaker Storage, 2508 College Ave., had been burglarized and items stolen at 10:21 a.m. Monday.
• Tommy Vaughn, Elkhart, filed a report with Goshen police at 3:59 p.m. Monday indicating that the catalytic converter had been stolen from out of his vehicle while he was working at 803 Logan St. sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 30.
• Travis Summers, 133 Winchester Court, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered that a shed on his property had been burglarized and items stolen at 4:36 p.m. Monday.
• David Miller told Elkhart County police he discovered someone had entered several vehicles while they were parked at 16854 C.R. 34, Goshen, between 2:15 and 9 a.m. Saturday and stolen various items.
• Caleb Mast, Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 1:49 p.m. Saturday indicating that someone had stolen lighting equipment from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 26681 Pleasant Place, Elkhart, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Melvin Yoder, 17190 C.R. 8, Bristol, told Elkhart County police he discovered someone had stolen his Jeep Cherokee from his driveway at 8:11 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Jeffrey Atkinson, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had damaged a window on his vehicle while it was parked at 1821 Carina Circle at 3:32 p.m. Monday.
