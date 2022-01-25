ARREST REPORTS
• Marcus Stover, 19, 217 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and fraud after a family member reported he had used their debit card without permission at 4:45 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• Katelynn Clark, 25, 52877 York Hills Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 6:28 p.m. Saturday. She was released pending a court date.
• Gerald Weaver, 35, and Colleen Linderleaf, 28, both of 997 Spring Crossing Drive, Middlebury, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 8:19 p.m. Saturday. They were released pending a court date.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:19 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Kathleen Heskett, 35, Goshen, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 17 when she attempted to turn east onto C.R. 20 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 17, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Sherry Heflin, 58, Goshen, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest and right arm pain resulting from the collision. Heskett, who was uninjured, was cited for failing to yield the right of way causing bodily injury.
• A Michigan man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Anthony Bolding, 17, Goshen, was driving his vehicle west on U.S. 20 when he reportedly failed to stop for the red light at the Ind. 15 intersection due to being distracted by his cell phone and collided with a second vehicle that had entered the intersection heading north on Ind. 15. The driver of the second vehicle, David Moore, 40, Mattawan, Michigan, was treated at the scene for a minor head laceration. Bolding, who was uninjured, was cited for driving with no insurance and disregarding a traffic control device.
• Goshen police were dispatched to 2420 Davis Drive at 10:53 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a hit and run accident. Upon arrival, police were notified that Oscar Barrera Arizpe, Goshen, and Yesel Aranda Torres, Ligonier, both had parked vehicles that were damaged in the crash. The driver involved reportedly did not contact police or leave any contact information.
• Tyler Fritz, Goshen, called police to report a hit and run accident at the intersection of Kercher and Dierdorff roads at 1:12 p.m. Monday.
THEFT REPORTS
• William Frisbie, Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police Monday indicating that he discovered his license plate had been stolen from off of his vehicle while at 115 N. 21st St. sometime between Thursday and Monday.
• Linda Sullivan, 53287 Monterey Drive, Bristol, filed a report with Elkhart County police Saturday indicating that someone stole the wreath on her front door sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.
• Robert Muehlberger, 204 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 8:55 a.m. Saturday indicating he discovered someone had stolen items from out of his RV sometime during the early morning hours of Jan. 18.
• David Kenzie, Goshen, told Goshen police his bicycle was stolen while at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Angela King, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered fraudulent activity on her debit card at 10:41 a.m. Monday.
• Matthew Schrock, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered a customer had purchased merchandise using a counterfeit $100 bill while at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave. at 12:28 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Goshen police were notified of graffiti found on a structure outside of 910 W. Lincoln Ave. at 3:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.