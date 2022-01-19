Goshen Police Department detectives are working on an investigation regarding thefts from vehicles.
According to the department, numerous items such as wallets, purses, tools and car stereo equipment have been recovered and officers are working on getting those items back to the owners.
Anyone who has filed a report in Elkhart County for a theft from their vehicle within the last few months is asked to contact the department with a detailed description of the items taken and the case number associated with the report filed so officers can check and see if that list matches any items the department has recovered.
The department can be reached by email at police@goshencity.com or by phone at 574-533-8661. When contacting the department, ask for Detective Johnson.
ARREST REPORTS
• Jessica Cress, 25, 601 Middlebury St., Apt. 2, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Carlee Friesen, 23, 56765 C.R. 23, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit following a traffic stop at 600 N. Main St. at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. Friesen was released pending a court date.
• Hali Atchison, 22, 310 W. Boston Road, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and active warrants while in the area of 65522 U.S. 33 at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday. Atchison was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Efrain Rodriquez-Valdez. Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police Tuesday indicating that he recently discovered items had been stolen from his storage unit at 2733 Peddlers Village Road, likely on Saturday.
• Matthew Smucker, 439 Dewey Ave., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered packages had been stolen from out of his mailbox at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday.
