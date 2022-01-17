ARREST REPORTS
• Dustin Prince, 35, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a property damage accident following a vehicle pursuit at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in Goshen. According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Bashor roads for a traffic violation, after which the driver, later identified as Prince, led police on a vehicle pursuit before crashing into several vehicles that had stopped in the roadway in response to the pursuit. Prince then reportedly attempted to flee the scene of the crash before being detained by police near the intersection of Main and Pike streets. He was booked into the county jail.
• Jasmin Triana, 19, 308 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Chicago and Westfield avenues at 8:25 a.m. Sunday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Tamara Sabin, 45, 9936 E. Starry Eyed Lane, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. She was released pending a court date.
CRASH REPORTS
• Goshen police were called to West Pike Street at 4:37 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a reckless driver. Upon arrival, police reported responding to a hit and run accident that occurred between the reckless driver and a black SUV at the intersection of West Pike Street and North Third Street. Police noted that the reckless driver had already left the scene and could not be located.
THEFT REPORTS
• Jessica Baker, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while it was parked at 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, at 11:46 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.