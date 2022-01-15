ARREST REPORTS
• Katlynn Williams, 24, and Summer Olson, 21, both of 911 Hudson St., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 2:36 p.m. Friday. They were booked into the county jail.
• Augstin Gutierrez Valenciano, 19, 60344 Missouri Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Midway roads at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• A representative of Foremost Transport, 2476 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, told Goshen police they discovered the theft of a license plate at 10:05 a.m. Friday.
• Charlie Butler, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered items had been stolen from out of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1120 S. Main St. at 3:34 p.m. Friday.
• Ryan Dye, 1609 S. Main St., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered items had been stolen from out of two unlocked vehicles while they were parked near his residence at 4:10 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Ramzije Berisha, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered a window of her residence had been damaged at 11:07 a.m. Friday.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:57 a.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Tyker Groshans, 22, 1407 Green Grass Drive, Osceola, was driving his vehicle northwest on Elkhart Road near Chicago Avenue when he attempted to merge from the center turn lane to the outside lane and collided with a second vehicle heading northwest on Elkhart Road in the outside lane. A passenger in the second vehicle, Carol Baxter, 21, 1406 Hickory Place, Goshen, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision and was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Both Groshans and the driver of the second vehicle, Joshua Baxter, 43, 1406 Hickory Place, Goshen, were uninjured.
