ARREST REPORTS
• Richard Wagner, 40, 248 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 7:51 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Reginald Redman, homeless, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of false informing following a traffic stop at 3000 Peddlers Village Road at 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Adam Hopkins, 31, 1019 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of invasion of privacy after officers responded to a violation call at 417 Arbor Ct. at 9:09 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Robert Forgey, 4008 Midway Road, Elkhart, told Goshen police he discovered a vehicle had struck his vehicle while it was sitting in his driveway at 11:43 a.m. Thursday and then left without providing any information.
• A South Bend man and an Elkhart woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Israel Tinoco, 21, South Bend, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 15 and had stopped for the stop sign at the intersection of Old U.S. 20. Tinoco then reportedly entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on Old U.S. 20, resulting in a collision. Tinoco was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of lacerations to the head. The driver of the second vehicle, Veradine Berkey, 79, Elkhart, was also transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of leg pain. Tinoco was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
• Elkhart County police received a report Thursday morning indicating that someone had crashed a Pontiac Grand Prix into the backyard of a residence at 30235 Old U.S. Highway 33, Elkhart, causing damage to a satellite dish and multiple trees at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday. The driver then reportedly fled the scene without providing any information or contacting police.
THEFT REPORTS
• Monique Whitaker, 261 Winchester Trail, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had stolen money from her debit account at 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Kati Miller, Goshen, told Goshen police she received a fraudulent check as part of an employment scam at 12:19 p.m. Thursday.
FIRE REPORTS
• Elkhart firefighters were called to 2113 Penn Railroad, Elkhart, to investigate a report of a fire. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters reported finding two vehicles and a bass boat on fire under an aluminum carport attached to a manufactured home. According to Deputy Fire Marshal Rob McClintic, one vehicle and the boat were heavily damaged, while the second vehicle suffered only minor damage. Only exterior siding damage to the home was reported. It was determined that the fire started in the engine compartment of one of the vehicles due to a mechanical failure, McClintic said. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
