ARREST REPORTS
• Karis Hershberger, 18, 512 E. Douglas St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Bryant Hunter, 39, 1901 Osolo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Elkhart and Greene roads at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday. Police indicated that Hunter displayed indicators of impairment on standardized field sobriety testing and was booked into the county jail.
ARSON REPORTS
• Danielle Ratcliff, 66219 Grasslands Lane, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone opened a window on her residence and threw a burning bottle of fluid into the residence at approximately 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Nappanee man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Daniel Martinez, 20, 606 Short St., Nappanee, was driving his vehicle north on Indiana Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to travel over the centerline where it was struck by a second vehicle heading south on Indiana Avenue. His vehicle then exited the west side of the roadway and collided with a tree before coming to a stop in a private parking lot, police said. Martinez complained of pain to the left side of his body as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Matthew Kreft, 27, 430 Calhoun St., Mishawaka, was uninjured.
• An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Mariah Weaver, 24, 27853 C.R. 36, Goshen, was stopped in her vehicle facing west on County Home Road at the Ferndale Road intersection. Weaver stated that she did not see anyone coming and proceeded into the intersection, colliding with the side of a second vehicle, driven by Richard Deak, 81, 58634 C.R. 1, Elkhart, heading south on Ferndale Road. A passenger in Deak’s vehicle, Ellen Deak, 80, of the same address, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of abdominal pain resulting from the collision. Weaver was uninjured.
• A LaGrange man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Brent Hershberger, 24, LaGrange, had parked his truck on the south side of C.R. 38, facing east, and was outside of the vehicle working on an attached trailer. The driver of a second vehicle, Summer Scheetz, 21, Goshen, was heading east on C.R. 38 and reportedly did not see Hershberger’s vehicle in time to avoid a rear-end collision with the trailer. The force of the collision caused the trailer to tip over onto Hershberger, pinning his legs, police said. He was transported to Parkview Hospital via helicopter for treatment of several fractures to both of his legs. Scheetz was uninjured.
• An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Richie Rivera, 20, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 6 when he attempted to turn southeast onto C.R. 10 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 6, resulting in a collision. A passenger in Rivera’s vehicle, Keyshoa Perez, 20, Elkhart, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest pain. The driver of the second vehicle, Amy Eppers-Fassler, 63, Elkhart, was uninjured.
THEFT REPORTS
• The Goshen Police Department was contacted by a representative of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday regarding shoplifting incidents that occurred on Jan. 1. and Jan. 6.
• Gina Xayyavongsa and Liliana Mejia told Elkhart County police someone robbed them of a firearm while they were at 81 Timberbrook Circle, Bristol, at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Carol Cavinass, 15950 Ind. 120, Bristol, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday indicating that around Oct. 1, 2021, she was defrauded approximately $50,000 by someone who made fraudulent statements about a time share.
AWOL REPORTS
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 1:55 p.m. Monday indicating that Daniel Arthell Johnson, 34, North Webster, failed to return to custody at 10 p.m. Sunday and is now considered absent without leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.