Middlebury girl accidentally shot in the leg
A 12-year-old Middlebury girl was accidentally shot by her 10-year-old brother at 9:19 a.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, the shooting took place at 54348 C.R. 43, Middlebury. A 10-year-old boy accidentally discharged a .22-caliber long rifle and the bullet struck his 12-year-old sister in the right leg.
The girl was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
ARREST REPORTS
• Justin Poppe, 41, 17509 Battles Road, South Bend, and a passenger in his vehicle, Angela Buckley, 39, 440 Village Lane, Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia after police were dispatched to McDonald’s, 1706 Elkhart Road, at 2:10 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. According to police, the vehicle fled from officers before stopping behind 2301 W. Wilden Ave., where the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Poppe, fled the scene on foot before being taken into custody. While being processed, Poppe was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant out of LaPorte County, and additionally charged with felony and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Buckley was also found to have a body attachment out of Elkhart County. Both Poppe and Buckley were booked into the county jail.
• Kari Wynkoop, 40, 910 S. 12th St., Goshen, and Jason Hoover, 36, 18871 C.R. 142, New Paris, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at 2304 Lincolnway East at 10:12 p.m. Monday. They were released pending a court date.
• Xiaonling Li, 43, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1414, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. She was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
BATTERY REPORTS
• A 28-year-old Goshen man told Goshen police he was battered by a known suspect that used a blunt object to strike him multiple times while in the 500 block of East Jackson Street at 8:23 p.m. Monday. The man was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of several contusions and lacerations.
• A 26-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 6:28 p.m. Sunday that she was battered in the 100 block of Winchester Trail, Goshen. She had minor injuries to her head from a headbutt, police reported. She refused medical treatment.
• A 14-year-old Goshen girl was battered by three other girls Saturday evening in the 61000 block of C.R. 17, according to Goshen police. The girl had minor injuries to her face, back, elbows and leg but refused medical treatment.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:51 p.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Israel Avila, 17, 18878 Joan Kay Lane, Goshen, was driving his vehicle west on Jefferson Street approaching the intersection of Eighth Street. Avila told police that he stopped at the intersection, looked both ways, entered the intersection, and realized at the last second that he had crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on Eighth Street, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Sonia Quintanilla, 51, 504 Middlebury St., Goshen, told Goshen police that as she approached the Jefferson Street intersection from Eighth Street, she saw a vehicle pull into the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and she was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle. Quintanilla was transported to Goshen Hospital by paramedics for treatment of chest pain resulting from the collision. Avila was uninjured.
• William Greenwalt, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while stopped at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Second Street at 3:34 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any information.
THEFT REPORTS
• Steven Roth, 1604 S. James Place, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered various tools and cash had been stolen from his residence at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Devynn Fisher, 4363 Balsam Fir Lane, Elkhart, told Goshen police she discovered that a package had been stolen from off of her porch at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Laurie Marks, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered she had been the victim of fraudulent activity sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
CHILD MOLEST
• Elkhart County deputies are investigating a report that a 13-year-old Bristol girl was molested by a man she knows in Elkhart.
VANDALISM
• Jesus Iniguez Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Sunday that two vehicles were damaged overnight while at 434 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
• Daryll Warner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle hit his mailbox at 1812 Mayfield Drive, Goshen, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver fled the area without making contact with Warner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.