A three-car pile-up Thursday afternoon sent on driver to the hospital just west of Elkhart city limits.
Elkhart County deputies reported that at 2:36 p.m. Jordiani Lugo Obispo, 28, Elkhart, Jordi Gonzalez Diaz, 20, Elkhart, and Virginia Durfee, 66, Bartlow, Florida, were all driving on C.R. 12 near Harmony Lane when Durfee began to slow rapidly, coming to a stop. Diaz slowed and Obispo rear-ended her, pushing her car into Durfee’s. Obispo was transported to the hospital for knee pain, and Diaz was cited and released for operating without ever receiving a license.
HIT-AND-RUN
Stacey Quillen reported to Goshen police at 7:28 p.m. Thursday that a van had struck her vehicle while it was parked unattended in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., and left without exchanging information.
Goshen Health reported to Goshen police at 2:27 a.m. Thursday a hit-and-run involving a street sign at 200 High Park Ave.
BURGLARY
Angelique George reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:54 p.m. Thursday that sometime in the last few years someone entered her storage unit at 20 East Self Storage, 22715 Old. U.S. 20, Elkhart, and stole several items.
THEFT
- Chelsea Campbell reported to Goshen police at 8:10 a.m. Thursday that someone stole an RV from 2476 Davis Drive.
- Rick Waldron reported to Goshen police at 10:52 a.m. Thursday that someone stole a generator from Southside Rent-all, 26020 Lincolnway East.
- Tamara Bline reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Thursday her cell phone was stolen from 3800 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
SHOPLIFTING
Walmart reported to Goshen police several shoplifting incidents between Aug. 18 and Sept. 4 at both the 4024 Elkhart Road location and the 2304 Lincolnway East location.