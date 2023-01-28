GOSHEN — Icy road conditions and snowy weather were present during a Saturday morning two-vehicle crash in Goshen.
At 9:53 a.m. Goshen police responded to the intersection of Middlebury and Olive Streets. Ricardo Rasquin, 24, Houston, Texas, was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram truck on Middlebury Street when he was unable to stop due to icy road conditions, according to a police report. His vehicle then struck a 2022 Jeep Gladiator driven by Zachary Whitaker, 29, Goshen.
A passenger in the vehicle Whitaker was driving reported neck pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital to be checked by medical staff. Rasquin's vehicle was being used to tow an RV, and the vehicle Whitaker was driving sustained heavy rear damage.
TEEN INJURED IN CRASH
A Goshen teen was injured in a crash which took place Friday at 3:51 p.m.
Brady Horein, 16, was driving a 2005 Cheverolet Silverado, parked on the roadway at the time, on Ind. 119, northeast of C.R. 9, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Horein was standing near the rear of the vehicle he had been driving when a Ford 150 driven by Kane Howard, 21, Plymouth struck both Horein and his vehicle.
Horein was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of lower back and upper leg injuries. No citations were issued.
VANDALISM
An employee for Kirk Cleaner's 600 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen city police a vandalism to the business at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
THEFT
• Yadira Cabrales reported to Goshen police at 9:56 a.m. Friday that someone entered her vehicle and stole from her unlocked vehicle at 201 Chicago Ave.
• Melvin Yoder reported to Goshen police at 11:18 a.m. Friday the theft of an Amazon package from his front porch during the overnight hours at 710 S. Sixth St.
• Jalliyah Thomas Johnson reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle sometime overnight Thursday while it was parked outside 2664 Ashton Pines Drive.
FRAUD
Brenda Hostetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:57 p.m. Friday fraud on her debit card.
HIT-AND-RUN
Yahaira Velez Marrero, 61108 Old C.R. 17, reported to Goshen police that between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. Jan. 20 her parked vehicle was damaged in front of her home.
ARRESTS
- Dashawna Anderson, 21, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft after officers were dispatched to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 4:59 p.m. Friday in reference to an employee stealing from the store. She was release on the scene with a pending court date.
- Victoria Nicole Scott, 23, Union Mills, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement and on an Elkhart County warrant at 5:19 p.m Saturday after officers initiated a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road, due to an improper lane change and disregard of a traffic control device. Scott led officers on a foot pursuit and after being located was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Anthony Lay, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers responded at 6:27 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 300 block of Spencer Lane. A 20-year-old female victim sustained minor injures but refused medical treatment. Lay was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Eric Carrillo, 19, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license after officers conducted a traffic stop at 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Ferndale Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Brittney Loetz, 28, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 3:01 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a service call at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.