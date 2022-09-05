Goshen Police are investigating a pedestrian accident which took place early Sunday morning.
Officers found a 48-year-old man lying on his back along the side of the road at Berkey Avenue and Glenwood Drive, disoriented and apparently intoxicated. It is uncertain if he had been struck by a motor vehicle.
He was taken to Goshen Hospital for complaints of pain to his neck and the right side of his body.
VEHICLE CRASHES
• One person sustained non-life threatening injuries in a 6:01 p.m. Friday crash south of Elkhart. Lilianan Mingucha-Martinez, 27, Goshen, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Van and attempted to merge in northbound traffic when she failed to yield right of way and her vehicle struck a northbound 2017 Hyundai driven by Jacob Isnogle, 26, Elkhart, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report. A passenger in Isnogle’s vehicle, Tarah Brennan, 26, was taken to Goshen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
• Lori Seel, 55, Bremen, was cited for following too closely following a two vehicle crash at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a ECSO report. Seel was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on Mishawaka Road, near the intersection of Benham Ave., when her vehicle struck 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Kent Miller, 60, Elkhart. Seel complained of neck, back and pelvis pain but Miller was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Austin Meigel, 24, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor at 5:31 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Main Street, where a female victim sustained a minor laceration to her face but declined medical treatment. Meigel was taken the Elkhart County Jail.
• Mark Arno, 40, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after officers responded to the 100 block of W. Douglas St. at 10:11 a.m. for a reported altercation between a male and a female. The victim sustained a small bump to the back of her head and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Arno was taken to the ECJ.
• Maria Mejia Guzman, 23, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after police responded to the 200 block of Brookside Manor regarding an altercation at 1:27 p.m. Saturday. A 22-year-old male victim sustained scratches but declined medical treatment at the scene. Guzman was taken to the ECJ.
• Sharica Clark, 39, Niles, Michigan was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as a valid warrant out of Kosciusko County, following a traffic stop at in the 1600 block of Elkhart Road at 6:44 p.m. Saturday. Clark was taken to the ECJ.
• Jakaila Miracle, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of presumptive marijuana following a traffic stop at 10:17 p.m. Saturday. Miracle was released from the scene with a pending court date.
• Eduardo Silva, 26, Elkhart, was arrested on two warrants and an additional charge of possession of marijuana, following a traffic stop made at 1:28 a.m. at Peddlers Village Road and Elkhart Road. Silva was taken to the ECJ.
CRIMINAL MISCHEF
• Officers responded to the 1700 block of Bashor Road at 4:54 a.m. Sunday to reports of mailboxes being damaged. Attempts were made to contact all owners of any damaged property.