A teenager who was shot in Elkhart nearly two weeks ago has died from his injuries. And the investigation has apparently struggled with uncooperative witnesses.
A news release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office shows the teenage boy died May 4 at a hospital in Indianapolis. The boy was said to be 15 years old instead of 14, as police had initially reported.
Elkhart police found the teen injured in an alley in the 1000 block of McKinley Street after he’d been shot around 3:50 p.m. on May 1. The boy was first taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment and was then later transferred to Indianapolis, the release shows.
Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the case. The release shows material witnesses to the shooting have not cooperated with investigators.
The prosecutor’s office asks anybody with information on the case to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
ARRESTS
• Jonathan Wagers, 45, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on warrants after police responded to a theft in progress at American Petroleum, 11044 C.R. 2, in Middlebury around 11:25 p.m. Monday.
• Larry Bowens Jr., 47, LaGrange, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for warrants in Elkhart County and Michigan following a traffic stop at Bashor and Elkhart roads, around 11:10 p.m. Monday. Bowens was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.
• Michael Cockerill, 50, 3 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near C.R. 31 around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at First Street and West Wilden Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Monday. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, and was then released to a parent later, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Terry Whiting, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 216 Clarmont Court, around 9:40 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Arby’s reported to Goshen police an employee stole food from the restaurant, 2022 Lincolnway East, around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Hannah Puryear, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was painted on her garage, 806 S. Main St., around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Tyler Hollar reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck at C.R. 19 and U.S. 20 around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the truck pulled over on U.S. 20, but then drove away shortly afterward, according to a report.
FRAUD
Ernest Pletcher reported to Goshen police Monday he received two apparently stolen checks at Maple City Hobbies, 125 S. Main St., last week.
