The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the I-80/90 Toll Road near Shipshewana which claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, troopers from the Toll Road Post were dispatched to the area of the westbound 114 mile marker to investigate a report of a semi crash, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, troopers located a semi parked on the right shoulder with cautionary triangles displayed, and a second semi that had crashed into the north ditch. Troopers also reportedly located Shamshitdin Nuridinov, 45, Morrisville, Pennsylvania, severely injured and unresponsive in the north ditch.
According to the release, troopers immediately began providing CPR until LaGrange County EMS paramedics arrived and took over. Due to the extent and severity of Nuridinov’s injuries, all life-saving measures attempted at the scene were unsuccessful. Nuridinov was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.
Per the preliminary investigation, Nuridinov had been operating a 2019 Volvo semi-tractor/trailer that apparently ran out of fuel and had become disabled on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes. Nuridinov had reportedly exited his vehicle and was standing well off the road in the side ditch, where he was engaged in a phone call with his trucking company dispatcher.
Joseph Jett, 35, Ambridge, Pennsylvania, was operating a white 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer in the right westbound lane approaching Nuridinov’s disabled vehicle, the release stated.
Jett’s semi-tractor reportedly crossed over the white fog line and struck the left rear of the Nuridinov’s semi-trailer, then sideswiped the cab of the disabled semi, veered off the road ahead of the disabled semi, crashed through a guard rail along the north shoulder and then ran over Nuridinov before finally coming to rest in the side ditch after impacting a concrete abutment.
Jett was wearing his seatbelt during the crash and his vehicle’s air bags deployed, the report stated. He was not injured in the crash, but due to the severity of the crash he was transported to Parkview Hospital in LaGrange for medical evaluation and clearance.
While drug and/or alcohol use are not suspected in the case, Jett voluntarily submitted to chemical testing as required by Indiana law of all drivers involved in a personal injury or death crash.
The release noted that both semis sustained significant damage, and each was towed from the scene by Grate’s Towing Service to Grate’s impound yard, where they will be held pending an inspection by the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Traffic was restricted to the left lane only for approximately four hours in order to clean up the crash debris.
Family notifications were made early Sunday morning with the assistance of Pennsylvania officials.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Parkview LaGrange EMS, LaGrange County Sheriff Department, Shipshewana Police Department, Shipshewana Fire Department, the LaGrange County Coroner and Grate’s Towing Service.
The case remains under investigation.
ARREST REPORTS
• A South Bend man is in jail after fleeing from police and crashing through a flower shop in Elkhart early Monday morning. According to an Indiana State Police news release, officers attempted to stop a red 2011 Hyundai for several traffic violations just beyond the toll booth at the Indiana Toll Road Elkhart Exit near Cassopolis Street at 3:55 a.m. Monday. When the officers turned on the red and blue emergency lights of their marked Indiana State Police car, the driver of the Hyundai reportedly fled southbound on Cassopolis Street. As the driver continued to flee southbound, he hit the raised concrete center divider and lost control of the Hyundai. The Hyundai then crossed the southbound lanes and crashed through the front of West View Florist, 1717 Cassopolis St., causing extensive damage, the release noted. After crashing through the front of the building, the Hyundai reportedly came to rest in the southbound lanes of Cassopolis Street due to disabling damage sustained in the crash. The driver, identified as Maki Chandler, 18, South Bend, then fled the scene on foot and attempted to get into a passing vehicle before being arrested by an Elkhart police officer near the intersection of Cassopolis and Bristol streets. According to the release, Chandler was initially arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement and booked into the county jail. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine all appropriate charges. The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart Fire Department. The case remains under investigation.
• Justin Jackson, 33, 1215 Conn Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Eighth and Jefferson streets at 6:19 p.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Aryanna Kehoe, 19, 22397 C.R. 44, New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a legend drug, marijuana and paraphernalia, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Midway roads at 12:03 a.m. Sunday. She was released pending a court date.
• Bianca Rocha, 25, 9661 E. Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police on a warrant out of Noble County after officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn, 1930 Lincolnway East, at 12:30 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the Noble County Jail. Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia will be filed through Elkhart County with a pending court date in the near future.
• A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He was released to a parent following the arrest.
• Roberto Sanchez, 24, 115 Kemar St., Wakarusa, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of sexual battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the El Rancho Viejo restaurant, 1919 Lincolnway East, at 7:51 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of an intoxicated man being violent and refusing to leave. He was booked into the county jail.
• Melody Rivera, 19, 61108 Old C.R. 17, Lot 18, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 8:27 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Spencer Strand, 31, 193 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of several hypodermic needles after police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his vehicle in the 2200 block of Elkhart Road at 11:38 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Julio Panso Galindo, 21, 618 N. Lincoln St., Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 40 at 1:17 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen girl was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:20 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Kayla Weirick, 17, 1306 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on Pike Street when she attempted to turn left onto Second Street and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on Pike Street, resulting in a collision. Weirick complained of upper leg pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Zhenya Ogden, 26, 1914 Park West Drive, Goshen, was uninjured.
• A Goshen girl was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:50 a.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Micah Arnett, 21, 29736 C.R. 20, Elkhart, was attempting to turn left onto Lincoln Avenue from Sixth Street and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on Lincoln Avenue, resulting in a collision. Arnett and the driver of the second vehicle, Maria Meyo, 17, 13403 Ind. 4, Goshen, were uninjured. A passenger in Meyo’s vehicle, Xiumara Diaz, 12, of the same address, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision.
• An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:18 a.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Austin Frey, 25, 54308 Silver St., Elkhart, was driving his vehicle southeast on the U.S. 33 overpass when he reportedly looked down for a moment and failed to notice that traffic had begun to slow, resulting in a collision with the rear of a second vehicle ahead of him. The driver of the second vehicle, Cinthia Hernandez Montiel, 29, 2606 Links Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart, complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. Frey was uninjured.
• Two Goshen residents were injured in a multi-vehicle collision at 2:03 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Francis Bedel, 75, 1035 E. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was driving his vehicle southeast on U.S. 33/Elkhart Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to wet pavement and collided with a second vehicle that was parked unattended on the side of the road. The force of the impact reportedly caused the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle that was also stopped on the side of the road ahead of the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, Cesar Perez, 18, 205 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, told police he had stopped on the side of the road to help his girlfriend, the driver of the third vehicle, Yandelhi Hernandez Sanchez, 18, 387 Brookside Manor, Goshen, who had just been in a crash. Perez complained of leg pain as a result of the collision, while Hernandez Sanchez complained of neck and leg pain. Bedel was uninjured.
FIRE REPORTS
• Two units were damaged in an Elkhart apartment fire Friday evening. According to the Elkhart Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to 123 W. Hively Ave., Apt. E57, at 8:29 p.m. to investigate a report a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported seeing black smoke coming from the roof eves but no visible fire. Further investigation of the site revealed light smoke on the first floor and heavy smoke and fire in a section of the second floor, according to the department. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews reported two out of 12 total units were affected by smoke and/or fire damage. No injures were reported, and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the families affected.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Goshen police reported discovering several storage units located inside Spacemaker Self Storage, 2508 College Ave., had been damaged and broken into while on patrol at 11:46 a.m. Sunday. The case remains under investigation.
