Counterfeit money was apparently found on the ground somewhere in Goshen last week.
A person not known to police brought two bogus $100 bills to the Goshen Police Department, 111 E. Jefferson St., on Nov. 14, police said in a report Friday. The person said the bills were found on the ground.
The case is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Oscar Pedroza Sandoval, 28, 4052 Shawnee Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Peddler’s Village and Elkhart roads around 2 a.m. Friday.
• Keith Johnson, 47, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of East Madison Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Christina Horn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from the porch of her home, 435 S. Silverwood Lane, around 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Olivia Mast, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was broken into while it was parked at a house at 814 S. 11th St. sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Nicholas Davis, Elkhart, was speeding when it rear-ended an SUV driven by Linda Vest, Elkhart, on C.R. 9 near North River Park Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Davis’ vehicle then struck a utility pole along the road and rolled over, while Vest’s SUV crashed into another utility pole, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Vest and a passenger in her vehicle, Carolyn Landis, Elkhart, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.
Davis was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. He was also cited by police for following another vehicle too closely.
HIT-AND-RUN
• A suspect left the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 40 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a report by Elkhart County police.
• Cynthia Ramos, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Leo Kidun, Goshen, reported to Goshen police vandalism to a building at 1702 E. Monroe St. around 10:10 a.m. Thursday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Zabrina Brown, 43, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody Nov. 13.
