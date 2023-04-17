An Illinois man is dead following a crash on Ind. 19 on Sunday morning.
According to the Wakarusa Police Department, Lejeri L. Ellis-Brackett, 29, of Sauk Village, Illinois, left the roadway in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and struck a large utility pole, causing significant damage to the driver’s side door. After being extricated from the vehicle, Ellis-Bracket was pronounced dead on scene.
At this time, it is still unclear why the vehicle left the roadway, however, police noted the excessive speed and heavy rain at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Alexa Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 19, 17594 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:57 p.m. Sunday. Police said they were called about a reckless driver entering the city limits and stopped Gonzalez-Rodriguez's vehicle at North Main and East Clinton streets. She was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Cody Garman, 28, 904 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of domestic battery and strangulation. A 38-year-old Goshen woman had pain and other visible signs of injury but refused medical treatment, police reported. Garman was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Garman was convicted in 2018 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 beating death of Goshen resident Dave Swartley.
BURGLARY
Chesiree Martinez, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:18 a.m. Sunday that her residence was broken into and items were missing.
THEFT
• Adam Mingucha, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:52 a.m. Sunday his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle at 1968 Lincolnway East.
• Lola Grise reported to Goshen police at 2:04 p.m. Sunday that someone stole her wallet out of her purse at Dollar General, 207 Chicago Ave.
FRAUD
The dad of a Goshen area man reported to Elkhart County deputies early Saturday morning that a unknown female obtained $500 from his son using Cash App, saying she had compromising photos of him that would be released if she did not receive payments.
DEATH
• Twenty-eight-year-old Samantha Mast was found dead at 57848 Quebec St., Dunlap, at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.