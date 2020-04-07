The cause of an early-morning house fire in Goshen is under investigation.
Goshen firefighters and police responded to the fire at 613 W. Wilden Ave. around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a report.
Fire department staff could give no other information Tuesday morning, except to say no injuries were reported from the blaze.
ARRESTS
• Stephen Hayes, 30, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 400 block of North First Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
• Ashley Seabolt, 36, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of auto theft after police followed a pickup truck she was seen driving to a 7-Eleven, 54543 C.R. 17, in Elkhart around 5 a.m. Monday, according to a report. The truck had been reported stolen from a house along Joyce Court shortly before Seabolt was stopped.
BATTERY
Cecil Harris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday he was battered by a male on Friday. Harris had received treatment for his injuries at Goshen Hospital, police said in a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Karla Perez reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was damaged at 257 Oak St. in Bristol sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Dean Barnes, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday that the back window and moon roof of his car were broken out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
FIRE CALL
Elkhart firefighters were called to what turned out to be an apparent non-fire Monday.
Firefighters responded to a 624 Vistula St. around 4:15 p.m. As they investigated the scene, a person pointed them to a small area that was smoldering between the front door and the stairs leading up to it, a news release shows.
A water can was used to douse the smolder. No flames were seen, and no damage was reported inside the house, the release shows.
FRAUD
• Myranda Blosser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday she received a fraudulent check in the mail.
• Makayla Hammond, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday taxes were filed fraudulently under the name of a person she has power of attorney over.
