Fire damaged part of a house Tuesday at The Willows in Goshen.
Goshen firefighters, backed by crews from Concord Township, responded to the fire at 209 The Willows around 10:55 a.m. The side of the house, facing a driveway with a carport, was damaged. A bedroom was on the other side of the wall.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Happer said one person was in the house at the time the fire started, and escaped without injuries.
The fire was brought under control in about five or 10 minutes, Happer estimated.
ARRESTS
• Iesha Horne, 3403 Bradford Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and false informing at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:25 p.m. Monday. Horne was released at the scene with citations to appear in court. She also received a trespassing warning.
• Jose Quevdeo, 25, 280 Oak St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Indiana Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.
• Donald Hill, 41, 1402 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after police said he fled from deputies in a vehicle in the 72000 block of Ind. 13 around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
• Schuyler Griffin, 32, 22103 C.R. 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at Main and Purl streets around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Griffin was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.
• Jennifer Amador-Morales, 34, 22996 Jeri Ann Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Indiana and Sterling avenues in Elkhart around 10:25 p.m. Sunday.
• Mark Warren, 58, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to an incident in the 70000 block of C.R. 29 around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Keith Patrick, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pike and Main streets around 5:55 a.m. Saturday.
• Aijana Nyengo, 18, Elkhart; Alexis McCaskill, 18, Elkhart; Terry Mitchell, 18, Elkhart; and a juvenile were arrested by Elkhart County police after police said they forced their way into a residence, 415 W. Hawthorn St., in Bristol around noon Saturday.
Nyengo was jailed on charges of criminal trespassing, illegal possession of alcohol, possession of controlled substances, burglary and visiting a common nuisance. McCaskill was jailed on charges of possession of controlled substances, burglary, visiting a common nuisance and criminal trespassing. Mitchell was jailed on charges of criminal trespassing, possession of controlled substances, burglary and visiting a common nuisance. The juvenile was released to parents with a citation to appear in court, police said.
HOUSE BREAK-IN
Emily Kuhn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen or vandalized following a break-in to her house, 235 Winchester Trail, around 2:55 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Mariah De Leon, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a handgun was stolen from a house, 53254 Hilltop Drive, sometime between Nov. 16 and last Friday.
• Staff at Royal RV & Auto Center reported to Elkhart County police two utility trailers were stolen from the business, 14441 U.S. 20, in Middlebury early Saturday morning.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Marie Paguin, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a sign was struck by a vehicle and damaged at Northwest Bank, 4330 Elkhart Road, around 12:20 p.m. Monday.
• Rachel Scoggins reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Ind. 120 and River Launch Court in Bristol around 10:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Dennis Troyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the tires of his vehicle were slashed while it was parked at a house, 405 Maple Court, sometime between noon Saturday and 8:20 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Rebecca Joldersma, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her identification was used by someone to file for unemployment benefits.
• Jacqueline Leonhardt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of money from her bank account Monday.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Goshen police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Elkhart at a house, 121 S. Silverwood Lane, around 9 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was turned over to Elkhart police.
