A horse is dead and a total of seven people sustained injuries, of varying degrees, following a Jeep versus buggy crash Saturday evening near Millersburg.
Andrea Marchand, 32, Goshen, was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass westbound on C.R. 40, near Millersburg, at about 7:31 p.m., when her vehicle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 37, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. The Jeep collided with a southbound horse-drawn buggy driven by Randy Miller, 31, Millersburg, as well as the paint horse which was pulling the buggy.
A passenger in the buggy, Karen Miller, 30, sustained head injuries, was transported by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Marchand and and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle were transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Randy Miller reported no injuries, but he and three other occupants of the buggy, all children, with scrapes, were taken by ambulance to Goshen Hospital.
Both the buggy and the Jeep sustained all-over damage, the release added.
Goshen, Syracuse and Clinton Fire Departments responded, and Millerburg Fire Department was called in for a mutual aid request at 7:51 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Rodrigo Morales Martinez, 22, 616 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment and driving without ever having received a license. Morales Martinez was stopped at Pike Street and Chicago Avenue for a traffic stop, according to the police report. He was reportedly intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Julio Cesar Jimenez de Leon, 29, no address listed, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:04 a.m. Sunday after reportedly battering three people. According to police, a 28-year-old Goshen woman told police she was battered in the 600 block of North Third Street by a man she knows. At the same location, officers said they found a 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who were also reportedly battered by the same man. Jimenez de Leon was subsequently arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. The three victims each had minor injuries and all refused medical treatment at the scene, police reported. Jimenez de Leon was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Erick Reyes, 26, 24 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors. Police were called to the Reyes home for a domestic battery and found the victim had visible injuries but refused medical treatment. Children were within the home at the time. Reyes was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.