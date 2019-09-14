A Goshen man faces charges from a hit-and-run crash in which the driver of the other vehicle tailed him until police caught up.
Henrry Carbajal-Martinez, 32, 602 College Ave., is jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash.
A car driven by Carbajal-Martinez had allegedly rear-ended an SUV that was stopped at Ind. 15 and U.S. 33. Carbajal-Martinez then drove off without stopping, and the driver of the SUV, James Hamilton of Goshen, followed him while calling 911, Goshen police said in a report.
Police found Carbajal-Martinez’s car in the 1400 block of South Main Street, and he was arrested following a traffic stop. He told an officer he didn’t remember striking another vehicle, but noticed damage to his car that wasn’t there before, according to the report.
Hamilton and a passenger in his SUV, Carla Hamilton, went to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck and back pains, the report shows.
ARRESTS
• Jose Carbajal-Gomez, 39, 700 College Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at College Avenue and South 13th Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police had responded to a call about a crash prior to the traffic stop.
• Jorge Jimenez, 21, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 2400 block of West Clinton Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
• Lyndee Mcaleer, 30, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Cottage Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
• Jeremy Dalton, 39, 18117 C.R. 20, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at North Main and Pike streets around 3 p.m. Friday. Dalton was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Troy Garber, 28, 60335 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police in the 4300 block of Conifer Lane, Elkhart, at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal mischief. Officers had responded to a report of a domestic fight. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Trever Hanlon, 43, 202 E. Mill St., Fortville, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:39 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant through Handcock, indiana. Hanlon was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a reported traffic infraction at Lincolnway East and East Plymouth Avenue. Hanlon was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Zachery Shively, 30, unknown address, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement after police were called twice to the 400 block of Maple Court concerning Shively reportedly causing problems at a home there and refusing to leave. Police said that after he refused multiple orders from officer to leave the property, he was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
INTIMIDATION
Staff at Keystone RV Co. reported to Goshen police an employee threatened other employees after being fired from the company, 2642 Hackberry Drive, around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Staff at Virtus Health reported to Goshen police a burglary to the business in the 200 block of North Fifth Street around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Miranda Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trash can was stolen from her home, 912 North Greene Road, around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
• Karina Rios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was unlocked and parked at a home, 1610 S. 12th St., sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
• Mark Stout, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from the porch of his home, 1306 Cedarbrook Court, sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East, around 4 p.m. Friday.
• Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East around 11 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police responded to a report of possible vandalism to a vehicle at 618 Middlebury St. around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
• Goshen police were called to 103 N. Indiana Ave. at 8:09 a.m. Saturday due to criminal mischief.
