POLICE NEWS: Head-on crash injures two south of Goshen

Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash near Goshen Wednesday.
An SUV driven by Lorraine Carson, North Webster, crossed the center line of C.R. 42 and collided head-on with a car driven by James Phillips, Granger, south of C.R. 27 around 11:45 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Carson and Phillips were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for various injuries, police said. The injuries were not considered life threatening.
Carson was also cited by police for driving left-of-center.
CRASH
A car driven by Rebecca Padilla, Goshen, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Jeffrey Pittman, Elkhart, as Pittman stopped in traffic on C.R. 38 near Orchard Drive in Goshen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Padilla was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said. Pittman apparently reported no injuries.
ARRESTS
• Miguel Ortiz Reyes, 48, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lusher and Mather avenues in Elkhart around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Michelle Deal, 37, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 10 around 10:50 p.m. Monday, a probable cause affidavit shows.
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Madison Street around 9 p.m. Monday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Erik Tostenson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his Chevrolet Equinox SUV was stolen from the parking lot of Burger King, 1911 Lincolnway East, around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, Tostenson had parked the vehicle and left it running while he was inside the restaurant.
• Jorge Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his shih tzu dog was stolen from a home, 275 Woodridge Court, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sarah Carlson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the porch of her home, 919 N. Sixth St., sometime Tuesday afternoon.
• Caleb Mickens, Millegeville, Georgia, reported to Goshen police Wednesday the theft of a mobile phone from Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Joy Fraire, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her detached garage was vandalized with spray paint at 816 S. Eighth St. around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to two people at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Benjamin Diaz Quezada, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was victimized in a telephone scam around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
