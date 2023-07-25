GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department reported finding a gun on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Sunday.
A report from the department indicates they took possession of a handgun from a known gang member at the fairgrounds.
The individual was released without charges but was issued a trespass notice for fair property.
Deputies said the gun would be held until it could be released back to him away from fairgrounds, due to the man having no criminal charges that would prevent him from possessing the handgun.
ARRESTS
- Kendall Gaertig, 20, Elkhart, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement trespassing, false identifying, and unrelated warrants at 311 Crescent St. Police say they responded to the area to perform a welfare check on a 20-year-old woman later identified as Gaertig and that she resisted arrest and was trespassing on private property at the time of her arrest. Gaertig was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Ryan Worden, 35, was accused by Elkhart County deputies at 4:54 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies say they were investigating a vehicle off the roadway parked on the Elcona Golf Course, 56784 C.R. 21, Bristol.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police received a report at 1:44 p.m. Monday of a blue mini van jumping a curb and striking a speed limit sign near 422 Lincolnway East. The van allegedly left the area without the driver reporting the incident.
BURGLARY
Bradley Hanshew reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:10 and 2 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his house and stole a desk valued at $00 at 547 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Zenaido Islas Cabrera reported to Goshen police at 10:13 a.m. Monday that someone he knew entered his home without permission and damaged his property at 912 N. Greene Road.
THEFT
- Gerald Bontrager reported to Goshen police at 11:11 a.m. Monday that his trash can was stolen from 1415 Pembroke Circle.
- Douglas Gardner reported to Goshen police at 3:04 p.m. Monday that money was stolen from him at 2309 Lincolnway East.
- Stephanie Jaco reported to Goshen police at 4:18 p.m. Monday that her cell phone was stolen at an unknown address on Prospect Street.
- Verizon reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12:02 p.m. Aug. 22 and 11:23 a.m. Friday, someone stole copper ground wire from 69380 C.R. 37, Millersburg.
- Nikea Jamison reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday someone stole her dog from 28856 Driftwood Dr., Elkhart.
- Patricia Zilm reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. July 18 and 12:30 p.m. Monday someone stole her license plate from her vehicle while it was parked at 26271 Cottage Ave., Elkhart.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police responded to 2014 Lincolnway East. at 1:18 p.m. in regard to a homeless encampment. Two homeless individuals were located and issued trespass warnings.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police received a report at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday of two individuals breaking a window to a vacant apartment at 521 S. Main St. The officers could not locate the two people.
Gustavo Gonzalez reported to Goshen police at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday damage to his vehicle at 718 E. Jefferson St.
FRAUD
Ryan Snyder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:36 p.m. July 16 and 8:30 a.m. Friday someone committed fraud, at 57738 Pendleton Dr., Elkhart.