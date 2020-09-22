The discovery of an unexploded grenade drew the Elkhart Police Department’s bomb squad to the Warsaw area Monday.
Kosciusko County police initially responded to a report that a man found a so-called pineapple hand grenade while digging through old family boxes in an outbuilding in the 200 block of North C.R. 175 East around 1:30 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Bomb technicians from the Elkhart police were called to the scene. They examined the device and determined it was live. From there, officers placed it in containment and had the grenade disposed, the release shows.
No injuries were reported.
CRASH
Salvador Escamilla, Elkhart, was riding a bicycle on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail when he reached C.R. 28 and Elkhart County police said he didn’t stop and look. Escamilla then rode into the side of a pickup truck as it drove past the path east of C.R. 22 around 5:20 a.m. Monday, a news release shows.
Escamilla was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend to receive treatment for injuries, police said. The driver of the truck, Myron Schwarts, Goshen, was not injured.
C.R. 28 was closed for about 30 minutes after the crash, police said.
ARRESTS
• Jorge Oviedo Jr., 23, 1207 S. 16th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 900 block of Beaver Lane around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
• Ricardo Martinez, 24, 600 Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license following a traffic stop at Main and Pike streets around 9:15 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Joh Tankersley, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police Monday a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the Best Western motel, 900 Lincolnway East, last Friday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male after responding to a call about a suspicious person at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Franklin Rigsby reported to Elkhart County police a gun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 522 N. Arbutus, in Bristol around 7:35 p.m. Monday.
• Jose Martinez Lorenzana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a backpack was stolen from a vehicle at the Winchester Trails mobile home park around 7:25 p.m. Monday.
• Trenton Reed, Goshen, reported to Goshen police keys were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 500 Mercer Ave. around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
• Monica Carter, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:50 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Meijer reported to Goshen police the attempted theft of merchandise from the store, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11:10 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday cases of theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred Sept. 7 and Sept. 12.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday cases of theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Aug. 28 and Sept. 8. Staff also reported a customer used an old receipt to get money back from a cashier on Sept. 1.
• Stacy Grosse reported to Elkhart County police her purse, wallet, driver’s license, debit card and lotion were stolen from her SUV while it was parked at a house, 209 E. Lincoln St., in Millersburg sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at The Crossing reported to Goshen police a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl ran away from the school, 1824 Reliance Road, around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
