Grenades and their launcher were discovered at the Elkhart County Landfill Thursday.
Elkhart County police responded to a call after the items were discarded at the facility, 59530 C.R. 7, around 9 a.m., a police report shows.
Members of the Elkhart Police Department’s bomb squad were called in. They removed the devices and discarded them, police said.
Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder posted on his Facebook page, "If you have misplaced your grenade launcher and grenades, we found them at the landfill. Contact the Sheriff, he can arrange for a meeting to discuss 'things'..."
ARREST
Arty Largotta, 46, 24476 Reiner Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 15 and C.R. 26 around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Judy De Pue, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen after her home in the 1800 block of Barclay Drive was broken into through a garage door sometime early Thursday morning.
• Ted Reitz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the front door was kicked in an in attempt to break into his home in the 2900 block of East Saybrook Drive sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
• Michael Lambert, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home at Brookside Manor sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
THEFTS
• Christy Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen while she was warming it up in her driveway at 274 Winchester Trail, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Paula Hall reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her recreational vehicle while it was parked at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in Goshen sometime between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 7:10 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Amber Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on a stop sign and a utility box at Colonial Manor Drive and Homeacres Drive around noon Thursday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, without permission around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.