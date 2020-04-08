A Goshen man is accused of fondling a teenager during business trips last year.
Daniel Yoder, 48, was charged with a Level 6 felony count of child seduction Wednesday. The case alleged he inappropriately touched a minor in March 2019 while the victim lived with his family for a few months to manage mental health issues.
The victim also helped work in Yoder’s greenhouse business and would sometimes accompany him on work-related trips. He allegedly touched the victim during a couple of those drives that March, according to details by an Elkhart County police detective in the probable cause affidavit.
The teen returned home a few days after the incidents. Elkhart County police began investigating the case about a week later after receiving a report from child welfare workers, according to the statement.
During an interview with a detective, Yoder admitted to the inappropriate touching, the statement shows. Investigators also found he had confessed his behavior to a pastor shortly after the teen went home.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ROBBERY
One male was injured in an apparent robbery Tuesday night in Goshen.
Goshen police found the victim in a Dumpster after responding to a call about suspicious people behind Malibu Tanning, 2856 Eisenhower Drive North, around 10:25 p.m.
The male had injuries to his face and was treated at the scene by paramedics, police said in a report.
The case is under investigation.
CRASH RESCUE
A passerby helped an Elkhart man who was injured in a crash on a Michigan highway early Wednesday morning.
A motorcycle driven by James Craft, Elkhart, had struck a deer on M-62 near Pine Lake Street in Cass County. A passerby stopped at the scene, picked Craft up and drove him to Cassopolis before calling police around 1:20 a.m., according to details in a Cass County police news release.
After he was aided by the other person, Craft was taken to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.
ARREST
Robert Smith, 33, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a fight at Brookside Manor around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
COUNTERFEITING
Tanya Williams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she pulled a counterfeit bill from an ATM at 2410 Peddler’s Village Road around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFT
Christopher Bennett, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a rifle was stolen from his garage, 19000 C.R. 14, sometime between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Alexis Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle while it was parked at 1375 Park 33 Blvd. around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
DRUG POSSESSION
Staff at the Elkhart County Jail found an inmate had a synthetic drug at the facility, 26861 C.R. 26, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Woodlawn Mennonite Church reported to Elkhart County police the property was vandalized at 62861 C.R. 41 in Goshen sometime between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
Myron Mullet, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between March 27 and 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.