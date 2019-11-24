A Goshen woman was reportedly stabbed by a man Friday at 10:35 p.m. at a residence in Goshen.
Police report officers were called to Elkhart General Hospital where the woman was being treated for an injury. The victim told police she had been stabbed during a domestic altercation and then went to the hospital to seek medical attention. She also reported pain to her arm and eye.
Police arrested Matthew Murzynski, 28, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
10-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED
• A 10-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of rape Friday at 8:08 p.m. by Goshen police. Police reported they received the report of the assault that day and after an investigation, made the arrest.
Police did not provide the location or age and sex of the victim of the assault.
The boy was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
BASEMENT FIRE
A basement fire Saturday at 719 E. Lusher Ave., Elkhart, left the occupants in need of assistance from the American Red Cross.
Elkhart firefighters reported in a news release they were called to the address at 1:38 p.m. and found black smoke coming from a basement window. All the occupants were safe and out of the home, according to the release. Firefighters did not provide names of the victims.
Firefighters reported they extinguished the blaze by 1:51 p.m. The estimated damage to the home’s contents is $2,000.
THEFTS
• A woman reported to Goshen police Saturday that someone attempted to steal a trailer from her residence at 1013 S. 11th St. and that other property was stolen.
• Goshen police reported they were called to Walgreens, 1755 Lincolnway East, Saturday at 1:35 p.m. on a report of two wallets being stolen from the store.
• Willie Parsons reported to Goshen police his garage at 809 N. Fifth St., was burglarized Friday.
• Bruce Davis reported a burglary occurred at this home Friday at 507 Dewey Ave.
• Peter Silcox told Goshen police Friday that someone took money from his home at 1311 S. 12th St. that day.
• Employees of Synergy Transport, 2448 E. Kercher Road, reported to Goshen police Friday that a motor home being transported to Florida had been stolen.
• Debera Mignery of Goshen told Goshen police Friday that someone stole her purse while she was at Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd.
• A debit card belonging to Vickie Marchand of Goshen was reported stolen by the owner Friday, according to a Goshen police report.
ARRESTS
• Henry Pacheco, 27, 1511 Leer St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at North Main Street and Lincoln Avenue Saturday at 2:40 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while his license was suspended with a prior conviction.
Pacheco was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Nathan Smith, 26, 28866 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the arrest occurred after a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Friday at Elkhart and Greene roads. Smith was released pending a summons to Goshen City Court.
• Ramiro, 26, and Amy Hernandez, 28, both of 568 Brookside Manor, Goshen, were arrested on charges of theft Friday at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Goshen police reported they released both pending court dates.
• Alexandria Evans, 23, 1334 Rice St., Elkhart, was arrested Friday at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on a charge of theft. Goshen police said they released Evans with a pending court date.
• Jessica Damron, 38, 809 Middlebury St., was arrested on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Friday at 2:23 p.m. The arrest was made by Goshen police.
• Andrea Sorensen, 28, 1508 Morton Ave., Elkhart and James Sorensen, 28, of the same address, were arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 1:38 p.m. after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Andrea Sorensen was driving the vehicle and James was a passenger, police reported. They were both arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and were then released with pending court dates.
• A 16-year-old boy who had been reported as a runaway was arrested on gun and drug charges Saturday.
Goshen police reported they made a traffic stop on a vehicle at Bashor Road and Reliance Road and found the juvenile in possession of a firearm. He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm without a permit with a prior offense and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jorge Hernandez Lima, 47, 62294 C.R. 17, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police after a traffic stop at Greene and Elkhart roads Sunday at 2:37 a.m. Hernandez Lima was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
COUNTERFEITING
• A man reported that a counterfeit bill was used for a purchase at The Depot, 1013 Division St. Friday. The man told Goshen police a woman passed the bill.
VANDALISM
• Larry Rans reported to Goshen police that a possible burglary occurred to his Roxbury Park home. Goshen police responded and found criminal mischief had occurred.
DEATH REPORTED
• Goshen police were called to 3309 Pickwick Park Lane at 10:08 p.m. Saturday on a report of a deceased person. Police said they identified the woman as Theresa Snyder, 82.
CRASH
• Goshen police investigated a hit-and-run crash Saturday at 2:41 a.m. at 1914 Elkhart Road. Police said one of the drivers involved left the scene without reporting the incident. Police did not provide information about the other driver involved or how the crash occurred.
