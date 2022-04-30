A Goshen woman is in jail after she reportedly attacked another person with a knife while police were present investigating a fight.
Danielle Durham, 23, 224 S. Ninth St., Goshen, had sustained injuries to her head and body during a fight at 122 W. Wilden Ave., at 1:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called and while they were on scene, Durham reportedly grabbed a knife and battered a 22-year-old man inside the home. Police said that the man had injuries to his arms and shoulder. A police officer also sustained a small laceration to the hand from Durham's knife, the report reads.
All three were taken to Goshen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Durham was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• David Hawkins, 27, 19096 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:06 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Hawkins was on a moped that was stopped by Goshen police near the intersection of Lincoln and Cottage avenues for an equipment violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alicia Nicholson, 35, 230 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:23 p.m. Friday on charges of shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and providing police with false information while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASH
An 18-year-old Goshen man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at Elkhart Road and Park Avenue at 4:13 p.m. Friday.
According to Goshen police, Nacio Ledesma Reyes, 51, Goshen, was stopped facing southeast on Elkhart Road in his 2005 Chevrolet UPL van in the center lane of Elkhart Road waiting to turn left when he noticed a northwest-bound vehicle swerve into the turn lane. That vehicle, a 2014 Dodge 1500 pickup truck was driven by Charles R. Lane, 38, Elkhart, police reported. Ledesma Reyes apparently then turned his van to the right and attempted to move out of the way of the pickup truck, but was still sideswiped.
Behind the van was another vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Jovani Ledesma, 18, Goshen.
The police report reads that Ledesma was behind the van waiting to turn left as well when the pickup truck collided head on with his vehicle, pushing the Cruz backward into southbound traffic.
Ledesma suffered a minor cut to his right cheek and refused medical treatment by medics at the scene. However, he was later taken to Goshen Hospital by his parents to receive medical aid, police reported. The Cruz had heavy front end damage.
Lane told police that he did not remember what happened. He was not injured.
Neither Ledesma Reyes nor his passengers were injured.
THEFTS
• Nick Genovesi, Lennon, Michigan, reported to Goshen police at 8:20 a.m. Friday a theft from his locked vehicle while it was parked at the Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East. Police said in their report that officers found two other vehicles that had been stolen from.
• Kristin Mockler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:02 a.m. Friday the theft of gasoline from a truck that was sitting in her driveway at 409 Alana Drive.
• A 16-year-old Goshen High School student reported to Goshen police at 11:42 a.m. Friday that money was stolen from his wallet while at the school.
• Steve Aspy, Wolcottville, reported to Goshen police at 1:54 p.m. Friday that a recreation vehicle was stolen from 2012 Century Drive, Goshen.
BATTERY
• A 31-year-old Columbia City man reported to Goshen police at 2:34 p.m. Friday that he was battered by someone he knows in the 2500 block of Linden Drive. No medical treatment was needed.
DOG BITE
An 81-year-old Goshen man was bitten by a dog in the 300 block of Kansas Drive at 7:12 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police. The man was treated and released.
