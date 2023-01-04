A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Naomi Leary, 33, 1206 West Ave., Goshen, was driving her vehicle north on Riverside Boulevard when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the West Lincoln Avenue intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading west on West Lincoln Avenue.
The driver of the second vehicle, Michele Stoltzfus, 50, 1726 Barley Lane, Goshen, complained of head pain as a result of the collision. Leary was uninjured.
The primary factor of the collision was listed as disregarding a signal/sign by Leary.
ARRESTS
• Dennis Wright, 56, 108 S. 29th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon while at his home at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana while at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Don Carter Jr. was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Grant Drive and Bashor Road at 12:50 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Loise Kamau contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:31 a.m. Sunday to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Old U.S. 33, west of Ind. 19.
THEFT
• Juan Diaz Quezada contacted Goshen police at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a family member’s bicycle from his residence in the 400 block of East Washington Street sometime between Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
• Melissa Marin contacted Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of several items from her locked vehicle while it was parked in the 600 block of North Third Street sometime during the early morning hours.
• The manager of Taco Bell, 1822 Lincolnway East, contacted Goshen police at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to report an incident of theft committed by a known person.
• Maya Ford contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that someone stole several items from her vehicle while it was parked in the 53000 block of Eastwood Drive in Elkhart sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.
• David Davis contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that someone broke into his work trailer while it was parked in the 28000 block of C.R. 4 in Elkhart and stole tools worth approximately $1,500 sometime between 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Sandra Wing contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that someone broke into her Patriot trailer while it was parked in the 52000 block of C.R. 9 in Elkhart and stole numerous items sometime between 3 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Monday.
• A representative of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:54 a.m. Dec. 30 to report an incident of theft that occurred between 3:30 and 3:37 p.m. Dec. 29.
FRAUD
• Shawn Rucker contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 31 to report an incident of fraud in the 30000 block of Blaine Avenue in Elkhart.
• Kearra French contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:36 a.m. Monday to report an incident of fraud in the 29000 block of C.R. 26 in Elkhart sometime between 4 p.m. Dec. 28 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 31.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 9:29 p.m. Sunday regarding a report of someone breaking into an unfinished home in the 16000 block of Kingsley Drive in Goshen and damaging multiple items.
• Riti Soni contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:08 p.m. Sunday to report that someone sprayed graffiti on her house in the 59000 block of Garver Avenue in Elkhart sometime between 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• James Purvis contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:45 a.m. Sunday to report that someone shot a 9mm firearm in an unsafe manner causing the bullet to enter a rear window of his residence in the 23000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Elkhart sometime between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 8:45 a.m. Sunday.