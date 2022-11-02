A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Sean Dooley, 26, Warsaw, was traveling south on C.R. 15 when he entered the C.R. 50 intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 50, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Donna Persing, 67, Goshen, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head and hip pain resulting from the collision.
Dooley, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way, was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Cameron Minnick, 44, 1031 Taylor St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the area of Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane in Goshen at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday. Minnick was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• William Allen, 79, 53636 Arrowwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Arrowwood and Springwood drives at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Joseph Barber, 24, 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and intimidation while at his home at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• John Royal, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 2602 College Ave., Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or notifying police.
THEFT
• Kennard Thacker, Plymouth, contacted Goshen police at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday to report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck that he drives for work while it was parked at Patrick Industries, 2957 Firethorn Dr., Goshen.
• Jeremy Hartzell, manager of Synergy Transport LLC, 2448 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone he knows has refused to return property belonging to the business after parting ways.
• Curtis Bryant contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole a metal gas can from out of his boat while it was parked at 29957 Cleveland Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
• Darius Wine, an employee of Stone Ridge Landscaping, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone cut the lock off of a cargo trailer and stole approximately $1,450 worth of tools while it was parked at 22015 Elkhart East Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
• Aaron Decauwer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:16 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone forced entry into a commercial building at 14054 C.R. 4, Bristol, and stole multiple tools belonging to Haulmark Industries sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Ford F350 was also taken from the east lot of the building during the same incident, a police report noted.
FRAUD
• An employee of Lake City Bank, 4202 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday to report receiving a fraudulent check at the bank Monday.
• Mary Sisson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to report that she was scammed out of money during a recent fraud incident.
• John Acker, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday to report that he was recently tricked into giving $5,200 to a suspect via electronic means.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Nicholas Nobel, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday to report vandalism being done to a Rieth-Riley Construction site located in the 900 block of North Main Street in Goshen.