A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Ann Prough, 70, 718 Bainbridge Place, Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on East Lincoln Avenue approaching the South 22nd Street intersection when a second vehicle heading north on South 22nd Street failed to stop for the stop sign at the East Lincoln Avenue intersection and crossed into the path of Prough’s vehicle, resulting in a collision.
Prough complained of knee pain as a result of the collision but refused medical attention at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, Felipe Rodriguez, 47, 512 Middlebury St., Elkhart, was uninjured.
Rodriguez was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Goshen woman was injured when her vehicle struck a telephone pole at 4:17 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Keely Hays, 22, Goshen, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 40, east of Ind. 119, when she drove off the north side of the road for an unknown reason and struck a telephone pole. Keely was transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment of knee pain and a possible neck injury. She was cited for diving left of center and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
ARRESTS
• Jose Zacarias Briseno, 22, 479 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of South Main Street at 8:42 p.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Adam Campbell, 37, 22424 Stillwater Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and strangulation while at his home at 10:18 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were contacted by a representative of Target, 3938 Midway Road, Goshen, at 2:08 p.m. Thursday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred Feb. 27.
• Goshen police were contacted by a representative of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 2:08 p.m. Thursday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred May 24.
• Goshen police were contacted by a representative of Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, at 3:42 p.m. Thursday regarding the theft of merchandise from the store.
BURGLARIES
• A representative of Frontier Communications contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole a set of 50 pair copper cable and 600 pair copper cable worth approximately $15,000 from a property at 24373 C.R. 45, Elkhart.
FRAUD
• Daniel Parker, assistant manager of the Pak-a-Sak, 212 W. Pike St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:02 a.m. Thursday to report the discovery of a counterfeit $100 bill among money received by the business the previous night.
• Pedro Vasquez, Texas, contacted Goshen police at 9:47 a.m. Thursday to report that someone from Goshen is using his Social Security number.
• Nielda Ocean contacted Goshen police at 9:46 a.m. Thursday to report that she was called by someone claiming to be from a financial student aid company who requested that she send them money via gift cards from various stores in Goshen.
• Edna Kueppers, 29037 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:44 a.m. Thursday to report that someone successfully filed fraudulent home title documents by forging her signature and putting the home under the ownership of someone else.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Sherry Snodgrass, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:28 a.m. Thursday to report that a $160,000 metal statue of a man on a bike located at 1302 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, had been damaged sometime during the overnight hours. The case remains under investigation.
• Victor Lopez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:43 a.m. Thursday to report a theft and vandalism of property at 117 N. 22nd St., Goshen, committed by someone he knows.
• Regino Lopez, 1918 Dykstra St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:19 p.m. Thursday to report vandalism to his property.