A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Goshen.
Pamela J. Wenger, 49, 55591 C.R. 14, was driving her vehicle north on Dierdorff Road approaching the stop sign at the College Avenue intersection at 2:42 p.m., according to Goshen police. Upon stopping at the stop sign, Wenger told police, she then attempted to turn east onto College Avenue when her vehicle was struck by a second vehicle, described as a black pickup truck, heading east on College Avenue as it crossed into the intersection.
The vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival. Wenger was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head and neck pain resulting from the collision.
ARREST REPORTS
• Donald Clayborne, 39, 310 Division St., Apt. 4, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended driver’s license and an active Goshen warrant following a traffic stop at the intersection of Oakridge Avenue and North Fifth Street at 9:52 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Byron Blender, 48, 3516 Addison St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Kercher Road at 5:39 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Jaime Castillo Jr., 22, 1503 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard at 11:13 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
REPORTED GUNFIRE
Ronnie Trammell, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 12:20 a.m. Sunday that an unknown subject fired a shotgun near his residence in the 100 Block of Olive Street.
THEFT REPORTS
• Rosnerly Salcedo Chirino, 19, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her iPhone 10XA and monetary funds were stolen in a scam transaction on Facebook Marketplace around 8:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Robert Yoder, of Goshen, told Goshen police his Apple Air Pod Pro headphones were stolen while at 1508 James Place at around 4:40 p.m. Friday.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Goshen police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 16th Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a physical altercation. The victim, a 23-year-old Goshen woman, reported she was battered by a known subject in the presence of a minor and sustained injuries resulting in pain to her shoulder. She was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment, according to a police report.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Goshen police were investigating an invasion of privacy in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 12:10 p.m. Saturday when the accused, Jason Drinsky, 43, homeless, was located and fled from police. Drinsky led police in a vehicle pursuit that ended southwest of Milford, where he wrecked, according to a police report. Drinsky was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries and charges are pending.
OWI
• While conducting a traffic stop for an infraction around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Pike and North 2nd streets, Goshen police found Florencio Acosta Jr., 23, of Goshen, to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. According to a police report, Acosta submitted to a chemical test and provided a certified breath result of 0.138 g/210L. He was incarcerated at the county jail.
• Antonio Daniel Bailey, 23, of Elkhart, was arrested for by Goshen police around 1:55 p.m. Saturday for OWI – 2nd and Possession of Marijuana at 507 W. Pike St. Medics and police officers were called to the location when Bailey was found passed out behind the wheel of his car, according to a police report. Suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle, and Bailey was jailed, police stated.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in reference to a female shoplifting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Alena Wilkins, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested for shoplifting. Wilkins was later released at the scene with a pending court date, according to a police report.
BATTERY
Goshen police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Main Street in reference to a battery around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The 40-year-old victim had no complaint of pain and did not require medical attention, according to a police report.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH
Goshen police responded to a report of a moped running into an electrical pole near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Blackport Drive around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, according to a police report, there was no evidence of the moped or any observable damage.
VANDALISM
Michael Regenos, 39, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 6:55 p.m. Saturday that an unknown suspect shattered his vehicle’s driver window in the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.