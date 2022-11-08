A Goshen woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.
According to a Goshen police report, Pauline Goff, 58, 920 N. Seventh St., Goshen, was stopped in her vehicle facing southwest in the center left turn lane of North Main Street waiting to turn left onto Walnut Street when a second vehicle heading south on North Main Street at a high rate of speed collided with the rear of her vehicle twice before leaving the scene without attempting to exchange information.
The driver of the second vehicle, Jackson Marlow, 26, 53668 Lane St., Elkhart, was located by Goshen police a short time later in the 1000 block of North Main Street and arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, dealing in a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Goff was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of back pain resulting from the collision.
Marlow, who was uninjured, was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER CRASHES
• An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:32 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Dillon Hutchinson, 22, Elkhart, was stopped in his vehicle facing east on Ind. 120 waiting to turn left into a property at 16885 Ind. 120 when a second vehicle heading east on Ind. 120 behind him collided with the rear of his vehicle. Hutchinson was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of side, back and left leg pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Jerry Kulp, 45, Wakarusa, was uninjured. Kulp was cited for following too closely.
• A Fort Wayne man was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 6:11 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Clay Heckber, 30, Fort Wayne, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 104 when he failed to yield the right of way and entered the C.R. 19 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 19. The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by Derek Cuvo, 18, White Pigeon, Michigan, to spin out and strike the rear of a third vehicle, driven by Jason Portinga, 37, Constantine, Michigan, that was traveling north on C.R. 19, the report noted. Heckber was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of possible broke ribs, head and neck pain resulting from the collision. Cuvo and Portinga were uninjured. Heckber was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Jairo Alvarez Anguiano, 36, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Pike and North Third streets in Goshen at 4:48 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart county jail.
• David Cadwallader, 55, 1215 Conn Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 7:03 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tanner Mcmahan, 26, 2545 Troon Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and Roseland Road at 2 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Damian Saldivar, 19, 4055 Main St., Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Glenwood Park and Cortland Drive at 8:31 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jesse Tindle, 26, 1429 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33, west of C.R. 3, at 2:09 a.m. Sunday. Tindle was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ramiro Camarena, 28, 1305 W. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after deputies were dispatched to the area of C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 at 8:54 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man slumped over his vehicle's steering wheel. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Tristan Cook, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:21 a.m. Sunday to report that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident while parked in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 7:05 a.m. Sunday.
THEFT
• Scott Johnson, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:33 p.m. Sunday to report that his yellow 2001 Ford Mustang was stolen as part of a repair scam and stripped of its parts sometime between September and Sunday.
BURGLARY
• Donald Reese Jr., Osceola, contacted Goshen police at 2:44 p.m. Sunday to report a burglary at 276 Brookside Manor in Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Yuliana Sotelo contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:33 p.m. Sunday to report that someone flattened two tires on her vehicle while it was parked at 27850 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Jesse Borkholder, 16620 Ind. 120, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:24 p.m. Sunday to report that a bullet struck his home at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday.