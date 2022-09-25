A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:42 a.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Gunner Beck, 47, 1809 Westplains Drive, Goshen, was driving his vehicle south on North Indiana Avenue approaching the West Lincoln Avenue intersection when he collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had slowed for traffic ahead of him.
The driver of the second vehicle, Susan Davis, 29, 304 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision. Beck was uninjured.
The primary factor of the crash was listed as following too closely by Beck.
OTHER CRASHES
- A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:35 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Emily Foster, 20, 1716 Forest Trail, Fort Wayne, was driving her vehicle west on Pike Street and had entered the Third Street intersection when a second vehicle heading east on Pike Street began to turn left onto Third Street and crossed into the path of Foster’s vehicle, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Steven Chipman, 58, 307 S. Eighth St., Goshen, complained of left leg pain resulting from the collision. Foster complained of head pain. The primary factor of the crash was listed as failure to yield the right of way by Chipman.
- Isaiah Fry, 24, Elkhart sustained injuries when the 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving ran off the south side of the road on Old U.S. Hwy 33, west of Ind. 19, and into a ditch, at 8:58 p.m. Saturday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. He was thrown from the motorcycle and later taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
- Three people were injured following a three-vehicle crash at 11:25 a.m. Saturday on C.R. 9 at the intersection of C.R. 20. Lyle Baker, 78, Elkhart, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup which went through a red light and collided with a 2015 Kia driven by Jose Gomez Lopez, 41, Elkhart. The Kia was then pushed into a 2018 Ford Escape SUV driven by John Neff, 39, Elkhart. Neff, Lopez, and a passenger in the car driven by Lopez, Diego Gomes, 10, Elkhart, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries. Baker was cited for disregarding a lighted traffic control signal.
ARRESTS
- John Henderson, 37, 1002 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringes, possession of paraphernalia and two active warrants out of Elkhart County following a traffic stop in the area of South Ninth and Monroe streets in Goshen at 6:31 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
- Collin Lane, 24, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun after officers were dispatched to Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., Goshen, at 4:47 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle with a handgun in his lap. Upon further investigation, Lane was found to have a pending case for burglary and theft out of Elkhart County, making possession of a firearm a Class A misdemeanor. He was released pending a court date.
- Jose Herrera Lopez, 19, 304 Mclean St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a motor vehicle while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Monroe Street and Lincolnway East in Goshen at 9:03 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
- Ruben Medina Rojas, 27, 734 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive North in Goshen at 9:33 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
- Juan Salazar Aguilar, 24, 2611 Morton Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen at 3:09 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
- Michael Barker, 34, Lebanon, Missouri, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and for a warrant out of Missouri after a traffic stop at 8:08 a.m. Saturday at 1000 Indiana Ave. Osbaldo Lozoya, 18, Elkhart, was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana during the same traffic stop. Both were released with a pending court date.
- A juvenile was arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage after officers responded to a slump call at 6:47 a.m. Saturday at 2001 Lincolnway East. The juvenile was released to a parent with a pending court date.
- Marcelo Jimenez Ruiz, 24, Warsaw, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangering and never having obtained a license following a traffic stop at 1:56 a.m. Sunday at S. Main St. and Kercher Road. He was taken to the ECJ.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ruth Newell, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:43 p.m. Friday to report witnessing a dark-colored vehicle strike a light pole in the 300 block of South Third Street in Goshen. The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping to report the incident.
• Goshen police were notified of a hit-and-run crash in the area of South Eighth Street and East Plymouth Avenue in Goshen at 11:09 a.m. Friday. According to a Goshen police report, a gray Jeep collided with a gray Nissan Sentra and then fled the scene without stopping to exchange information or report the incident.
• Kelly Dillon, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:47 p.m. Friday to report that her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision while in the 1200 block of West Pike Street in Goshen.
THEFT
• Saul Gallardo, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:11 p.m. Friday to report that his black electric bicycle was stolen while parked in the 1300 block of Cedarbrook Court in Goshen.
FRAUD
• Alfredo Vasquez Rodriguez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:10 p.m. Friday to report being the victim of identity deception.
• Ronald Bollinger, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:54 p.m. Friday to report fraudulent activity on his credit report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Tasha Weirick, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:39 a.m. Friday to report that someone threatened her and smashed the windshield of her vehicle while in the 900 block of South 11th Street in Goshen.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
- Jessica Gage, 32, New Paris, reported an unknown subjects entering her unoccupied apartment located with the Goshen city limits.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
- Seth Ballog, 23, Goshen, reported to police that a gold Honda Civic driven by an unknown driver struck a U-Haul truck that was parked near the 100 block of Crescent St. The Honda Civic left the scene prior to police arrival.